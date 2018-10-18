Overall Rating (0)

News Categories
Oct. 18 - Creative Approach Kicks Off Creative Cares “6 Months of Giving” Campaign to Support Local Nonprofits
Savannah Business Journal Staff Report
October 18, 2018 - Creative Approach is giving back to the community with Creative Cares “6 Months of Giving."
On Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, Creative Approach hosted a kick-off event at its Savannah location at 408 MLK Jr. Boulevard, Savannah, GA 31401. The recipient nonprofit organizations, voted on by the public atmycreativeapproach.com during the month of September, as well as their designated fundraising months were announced at the event: Oatland Island Wildlife Center (October), Blessings in a Bookbag (November), Hospice Savannah (December), Future Minds Literacy & Adult Education (January), Humane Society of Greater Savannah (February), Rape Crisis Center of the Coastal Empire (March)—and a surprise additional recipient was announced at the event, extending the giving campaign to 7 months: Wilmington Island Farmers’ Market (April)!
Creative Approach will donate a portion of sales from orders placed each month with the coupon code #creativecares to that month’s designated nonprofit.
