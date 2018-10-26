Overall Rating (0)

google-site-verification: google5ae98130f18ad244.html

Friday, October 26, 2018
   
6th Annual Parker's Fueling the Community Golf Tournament Raises More Than $140,000 to Support Education, Healthcare

Last Updated on Friday, 26 October 2018

Savannah Business Journal Staff Report

October 26, 2018 - The 6th Annual Parker’s Fueling the Community Golf Tournament teed off on October 23 at The Club at Savannah Harbor in Savannah, Ga., raising more than $140,000 to benefit education, healthcare and other important causes in coastal Georgia and South Carolina.

The tournament attracted more than 160 players from across the region, including a number of Parker’s vendors, suppliers and supporters. Tournament proceeds will directly benefit Georgia and South Carolina communities in areas where Parker’s operates convenience stores. 

“We are incredibly grateful to our generous sponsors and to everyone who participated in this year’s Fueling the Community Golf Tournament,” said Parker’s President and CEO Greg Parker. “We appreciate so many people supporting the Parker’s commitment to giving back to every community where we do business.”

Petroleum Transport Company’s team – which included Jay Boaz, Johnny Crisp, Johnson York and Taylor York – earned top honors at the charity golf tournament for the second consecutive year. The Freeland & Kaufmann team won second place, and the WTOC team took third place.

Additional winners include Chris Webber (Longest Drive Contest), Steve Yawn (Closest to the Hole Contest) and John Heidt (Putting Contest). The scramble-format event also included lunch, live music and a raffle featuring dozens of prizes.

In addition to serving freshly prepared Southern-inspired food and delivering exceptional products, Parker’s is considered an industry leader for its Fueling the Community program. On the first Wednesday of each month, Parkers donates one cent from the sale of every gallon of gas sold across all Parker’s locations to schools across Georgia and South Carolina. The company also supports the Parker’s Emergency and Trauma Center at Memorial Hospital in Savannah.

Founded in 1976, Parker’s has been ranked on Inc.’s elite list of the top 5,000 fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. for four consecutive years and was recently honored as the 2018 Convenience Foodservice Leader of the Year by Convenience Store News. The company has earned accolades for its Parker’s Rewards loyalty program, award-winning Fueling the Community charitable initiative, innovative mobile app and acclaimed PumpPal program, which has saved customers more than $10 million since its inception. Parker’s employs nearly 1,000 individuals throughout the region.

