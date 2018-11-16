Overall Rating (0)

google-site-verification: google5ae98130f18ad244.html

Friday, November 16, 2018
   
Nov. 15 - Parker's Hosts Grand Opening Celebration for New Retail Store in Pooler

Savannah Business Journal Staff Report

November 15, 2018 - Parker’s recently hosted a grand opening celebration at its new state-of-the-art retail store across from Savannah Quarters at Mosaic Town Center in Pooler, Ga. The company’s 54th store, conveniently located near I-16 Exit 155, offers award-winning, Southern-inspired food as well as gourmet coffee, 28-degree beer, fountain drinks with Chewy Ice and a range of convenience items.

Parker’s has earned acclaim for its homemade food and was recently honored as the 2018 Convenience Foodservice Leader of the Year by Convenience Store News. The company features a selection of fresh food at its fourth Pooler store, serving a delicious selection of breakfast, lunch and dinner items from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.

Highlights include fresh, never-frozen, antibiotic-free, hormone-free, double-breaded Chicken Tenders as well as popular items like cheese grits, breakfast casserole and much more. All food is made on-site from the freshest ingredients by Parker’s chefs who take pride in cooking for the communities where they live and work.

Founded in 1976, Parker’s has earned accolades for its new Parker’s Rewards loyalty program, award-winning Fueling the Community charitable initiative, innovative mobile app and acclaimed PumpPal program, which has saved customers more than $10 million since its inception.

The company has been ranked on Inc.’s elite list of the top 5,000 fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. for four consecutive years, has been recognized by USA Today for its impressive food selection and has earned raves as a top-rated restaurant on TripAdvisor. Parker’s employs nearly 1,000 individuals throughout the region and completes more than 125,000 transactions daily.

