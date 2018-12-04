Overall Rating (0)

News Categories

Savannah Business Journal Staff Report

December 4, 2018 - Parker’s recently donated $5,000 to Susan G. Komen® Coastal Georgia, helping the nonprofit organization offer breast cancer screenings, support services and ongoing education to area residents. Every year, Parker’s donates a portion of the proceeds from the sale of pink Breast Cancer refillable cups to Susan G. Komen® Coastal Georgia.

“At Parker’s, we’re committed to the fight against breast cancer and to raising awareness about this potentially devastating disease,” said Parker’s CEO Greg Parker. “We are delighted to support the good work that the Susan B. Komen® Coastal Georgia does right here in our community.”

The Susan G. Komen® Foundation’s mission is to save lives by meeting the most critical needs in communities and investing in breakthrough research to prevent and cure breast cancer. The Coastal Georgia affiliate was founded in 2006 by a group of passionate breast cancer advocates.

Susan G. Komen® Coastal Georgia serves residents of Bryan, Bulloch, Camden, Chatham, Effingham, Glynn, Liberty, Long and McIntosh Counties. The affiliate has invested over $2.9 million into local programs to give vulnerable populations access breast cancer education, screening, diagnostic, and support services. Over the past five years, Susan G. Komen® Coastal Georgia has provided 8,000 screenings and 2,000 diagnostic services.

“We’re extremely grateful for this generous donation, which allows us to continue our work providing access to breast cancer screening, treatment and support services in coastal Georgia,” said Julie Schwartz, Community Engagement Manager for Susan G. Komen® Coastal Georgia. “We would like to offer special thanks to Parker’s employees and customers for their ongoing support.”

Parker’s also gives back to every community where stores are located through the Fueling the Community Program, which donates a portion of the profit of every gallon of gas sold on the first Wednesday of the month to area schools. In addition, the company endows the Parker’s Emergency and Trauma Center at Memorial Hospital in Savannah and spearheads an Anti-Litter Campaign in Savannah.