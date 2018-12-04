Overall Rating (0)

google-site-verification: google5ae98130f18ad244.html

Tuesday, December 04, 2018
   
Text Size

News Categories

Dec. 4 - Parker’s Donates $5,000 to Susan G. Komen Coastal Georgia

Print Email

Last Updated on Tuesday, 04 December 2018 13:53 Caila Brown 04 December 2018 Published on 04 December 2018 Hits: 11

Category: Georgia Business News

Savannah Business Journal Staff Report

December 4, 2018 - Parker’s recently donated $5,000 to Susan G. Komen® Coastal Georgia, helping the nonprofit organization offer breast cancer screenings, support services and ongoing education to area residents. Every year, Parker’s donates a portion of the proceeds from the sale of pink Breast Cancer refillable cups to Susan G. Komen® Coastal Georgia.

“At Parker’s, we’re committed to the fight against breast cancer and to raising awareness about this potentially devastating disease,” said Parker’s CEO Greg Parker. “We are delighted to support the good work that the Susan B. Komen® Coastal Georgia does right here in our community.”

The Susan G. Komen® Foundation’s mission is to save lives by meeting the most critical needs in communities and investing in breakthrough research to prevent and cure breast cancer. The Coastal Georgia affiliate was founded in 2006 by a group of passionate breast cancer advocates. 

Susan G. Komen® Coastal Georgia serves residents of Bryan, Bulloch, Camden, Chatham, Effingham, Glynn, Liberty, Long and McIntosh Counties. The affiliate has invested over $2.9 million into local programs to give vulnerable populations access breast cancer education, screening, diagnostic, and support services. Over the past five years, Susan G. Komen® Coastal Georgia has provided 8,000 screenings and 2,000 diagnostic services. 

“We’re extremely grateful for this generous donation, which allows us to continue our work providing access to breast cancer screening, treatment and support services in coastal Georgia,” said Julie Schwartz, Community Engagement Manager for Susan G. Komen® Coastal Georgia. “We would like to offer special thanks to Parker’s employees and customers for their ongoing support.”

Parker’s also gives back to every community where stores are located through the Fueling the Community Program, which donates a portion of the profit of every gallon of gas sold on the first Wednesday of the month to area schools. In addition, the company endows the Parker’s Emergency and Trauma Center at Memorial Hospital in Savannah and spearheads an Anti-Litter Campaign in Savannah.

Overall Rating (0)

0 out of 5 stars

Leave your comments

Post comment as a guest

0 / 300 Character restriction
Your text should be in between 10-300 characters
Your comments are subjected to administrator's moderation.
terms and condition.
    Comments | Add yours
    • No comments found
    CLICK to SUBSCRIBE and Support Great Journalism!

    Follow Us!

    TwitterFacebook

    UPCOMING EVENTS

    Komento Activities

    Guest - Maria Johnson Pleming - Commented on Oct. 25 - Department of Biolog... in Joomla Article
    So happy to know the Millen Fish Hatchery will be recognized for the incredible system. Mr uncle Dav...
    about 2 months ago
    Guest - Karin Mcgruder - Commented on June 4 - Foram Group Announces... in Joomla Article
    Are there any updates on this project?and when will the first apartments be available?
    about 2 months ago
    Guest - Hart Williford - Commented on June 28 - Savannah Music Festi... in Joomla Article
    Rob will be missed by the entire Savannah Community, he built the Savannah Music Festival to worldwi...
    about 5 months ago
    Guest - Daryl Stair - Commented on Oct. 16 - Sonesta Resort Hilto... in Joomla Article
    Do you have to be a paying guest to use the Tesla charger?
    about 2 months ago
    Guest - JR Lee - Commented on MPC approves plan for new Walm... in Joomla Article
    Great, another complex to attract Savannah's finest entitlement minded individuals. Another complex ...
    about 3 years ago
    Guest - Jack - Commented on Aug. 23 - Phelps on Politics -... in Joomla Article
    "Goose that laid the golden EYE? You're right, that is hard to argue with.
    about 3 years ago
    Guest - Robin Sherman - Commented on Jan. 4 – COMMENTARY: New Year... in Joomla Article
    Excellent post, Ms. Phelps. Effective government can only occur when the public is informed. Transpa...
    about 2 years ago
    Guest - Tao of Me - Commented on Why is Memorial Hospital Being... in Joomla Article
    They aren't telling Memorial employees anything about this. A recent survey of the facilities by Nic...
    about 2 years ago
    Guest - Genie Brazzeal - Commented on Feb. 24 – Lawyer and former Al... in Joomla Article
    Thank you, Mr. Bordeaux! Bring some honesty to this court. No more winking like I experienced.
    about 2 years ago
    Guest - Karl - Commented on Feb. 25 - Memorial Hospital’s ... in Joomla Article
    Good article. Has a lot of information that is very difficult for "team members"(employees) to find....
    about 2 years ago
    Guest - Susan Worthington - Commented on May 13 – UPDATED 11:39 a.m. HC... in Joomla Article
    In 1953 there was not such a thing as a trauma or neonatal program. The need for Neonatal Services ...
    about 2 years ago
    Guest - Linda Dominy - Commented on June 8 – EDITORIAL: Immediate ... in Joomla Article
    As a clinical team member this makes me sad and it would never happen. We can argue politics all day...
    about 2 years ago
    Guest - Judy - Commented on Savannah’s Title Max Bankruptc... in Joomla Article
    How Tracy Young was allowed to file for bankruptcy or chapter 11 is amazing. Title Max should be ch...
    about 3 years ago
    Guest - Samantha Claar - Commented on Aug. 7 - COMMENTARY: Je suis “... in Joomla Article
    Pertinent questions that deserve real answers. If upper management - appointed and elected - can't ...
    about 3 years ago
    Guest - Ken - Commented on Aug. 6 - Dept. of Labor propos... in Joomla Article
    Is this state or federal?
    about 3 years ago
    MY ACCOUNT
    CONTACT
    SOCIAL
    MORE
    ADVERTISE
    Coastal Empire News
    Headquarters: 35 Barnard St., Suite 300, Savannah, GA. 31401.
    Tel: 912-388-4692 | Hours: 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.