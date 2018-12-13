Overall Rating (0)

google-site-verification: google5ae98130f18ad244.html

Thursday, December 13, 2018
   
Text Size

News Categories

Dec. 11 - Enmarket to Rebuild Downtown MLK Store in Savannah – Redesigned with Community in Mind

Print Email

Last Updated on Tuesday, 11 December 2018 11:16 Caila Brown 11 December 2018 Published on 11 December 2018 Hits: 57

Category: Georgia Business News

Savannah Business Journal Staff Report

December 11, 2018 - Savannah-based Enmarket announced they will rebuild and expand their current kiosk on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard near the Interstate 16 on-ramp to add a state-of-the-art convenience store with numerous features that integrate its appearance into the surrounding historic district.

The design of the new 3,522-square-foot convenience store at 405 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. will draw from the site’s transportation-related history with its proximity adjacent to the Central of Georgia Railway and Georgia State Railroad Museum.

The non-traditional store will include, among other things, an outdoor dining patio, a green space, and a bike service area. Enmarket will contract with a local artist to design and paint a community-themed mural on one of the exterior walls.

The rebuilt outlet will be accessible to trolleys and other vehicles critical to Savannah’s downtown tourism industry and will have four multi-product dispensers with gasoline and diesel offering.

“We are excited to replace this kiosk with a wonderful new building in the historic district,” said Brett Giesick, President of Enmarket. “The design and concept reflect the direction we are taking in the community which is to provide a more modern, customer-friendly store with a focus on healthy eating and living.”

The new store will feature Enmarket products already available at other full-service stores, including fountain drinks, “chillen” frozen beverages, bean-to-cup coffee, and local craft beer. The location will include Enmarket’s proprietary kitchen concept, The Eatery, featuring its signature breakfast biscuits and antibiotic-free, never-frozen chicken. Fresh grab-and-go sandwiches, salads, parfaits, and more will also be prepared on site. This will be the only convenience store to offer all of these options on the western end of downtown Savannah.

“This is a one-of-a-kind location for Enmarket,” continued Giesick. “A diverse customer base of downtown residents, commuters, local businesses, SCAD students and faculty, and tourists were all carefully considered when we selected this store design and the products and services that we will offer.”

When it opens in the spring of 2019, the new store is expected to add about 15 jobs. The current kiosk will close in mid-December for reconstruction.

Overall Rating (0)

0 out of 5 stars

Leave your comments

Post comment as a guest

0 / 300 Character restriction
Your text should be in between 10-300 characters
Your comments are subjected to administrator's moderation.
terms and condition.
    Comments | Add yours
    • No comments found
    CLICK to SUBSCRIBE and Support Great Journalism!

    Follow Us!

    TwitterFacebook

    UPCOMING EVENTS

    Komento Activities

    Guest - Maria Johnson Pleming - Commented on Oct. 25 - Department of Biolog... in Joomla Article
    So happy to know the Millen Fish Hatchery will be recognized for the incredible system. Mr uncle Dav...
    about 2 months ago
    Guest - Karin Mcgruder - Commented on June 4 - Foram Group Announces... in Joomla Article
    Are there any updates on this project?and when will the first apartments be available?
    about 2 months ago
    Guest - Hart Williford - Commented on June 28 - Savannah Music Festi... in Joomla Article
    Rob will be missed by the entire Savannah Community, he built the Savannah Music Festival to worldwi...
    about 5 months ago
    Guest - Daryl Stair - Commented on Oct. 16 - Sonesta Resort Hilto... in Joomla Article
    Do you have to be a paying guest to use the Tesla charger?
    about 2 months ago
    Guest - JR Lee - Commented on MPC approves plan for new Walm... in Joomla Article
    Great, another complex to attract Savannah's finest entitlement minded individuals. Another complex ...
    about 3 years ago
    Guest - Jack - Commented on Aug. 23 - Phelps on Politics -... in Joomla Article
    "Goose that laid the golden EYE? You're right, that is hard to argue with.
    about 3 years ago
    Guest - Robin Sherman - Commented on Jan. 4 – COMMENTARY: New Year... in Joomla Article
    Excellent post, Ms. Phelps. Effective government can only occur when the public is informed. Transpa...
    about 2 years ago
    Guest - Tao of Me - Commented on Why is Memorial Hospital Being... in Joomla Article
    They aren't telling Memorial employees anything about this. A recent survey of the facilities by Nic...
    about 2 years ago
    Guest - Genie Brazzeal - Commented on Feb. 24 – Lawyer and former Al... in Joomla Article
    Thank you, Mr. Bordeaux! Bring some honesty to this court. No more winking like I experienced.
    about 2 years ago
    Guest - Karl - Commented on Feb. 25 - Memorial Hospital’s ... in Joomla Article
    Good article. Has a lot of information that is very difficult for "team members"(employees) to find....
    about 2 years ago
    Guest - Susan Worthington - Commented on May 13 – UPDATED 11:39 a.m. HC... in Joomla Article
    In 1953 there was not such a thing as a trauma or neonatal program. The need for Neonatal Services ...
    about 2 years ago
    Guest - Linda Dominy - Commented on June 8 – EDITORIAL: Immediate ... in Joomla Article
    As a clinical team member this makes me sad and it would never happen. We can argue politics all day...
    about 2 years ago
    Guest - Judy - Commented on Savannah’s Title Max Bankruptc... in Joomla Article
    How Tracy Young was allowed to file for bankruptcy or chapter 11 is amazing. Title Max should be ch...
    about 3 years ago
    Guest - Samantha Claar - Commented on Aug. 7 - COMMENTARY: Je suis “... in Joomla Article
    Pertinent questions that deserve real answers. If upper management - appointed and elected - can't ...
    about 3 years ago
    Guest - Ken - Commented on Aug. 6 - Dept. of Labor propos... in Joomla Article
    Is this state or federal?
    about 3 years ago
    MY ACCOUNT
    CONTACT
    SOCIAL
    MORE
    ADVERTISE
    Coastal Empire News
    Headquarters: 35 Barnard St., Suite 300, Savannah, GA. 31401.
    Tel: 912-388-4692 | Hours: 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.