Overall Rating (0)

Savannah Business Journal Staff Report

December 11, 2018 - Savannah-based Enmarket announced they will rebuild and expand their current kiosk on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard near the Interstate 16 on-ramp to add a state-of-the-art convenience store with numerous features that integrate its appearance into the surrounding historic district.

The design of the new 3,522-square-foot convenience store at 405 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. will draw from the site’s transportation-related history with its proximity adjacent to the Central of Georgia Railway and Georgia State Railroad Museum.

The non-traditional store will include, among other things, an outdoor dining patio, a green space, and a bike service area. Enmarket will contract with a local artist to design and paint a community-themed mural on one of the exterior walls.

The rebuilt outlet will be accessible to trolleys and other vehicles critical to Savannah’s downtown tourism industry and will have four multi-product dispensers with gasoline and diesel offering.

“We are excited to replace this kiosk with a wonderful new building in the historic district,” said Brett Giesick, President of Enmarket. “The design and concept reflect the direction we are taking in the community which is to provide a more modern, customer-friendly store with a focus on healthy eating and living.”

The new store will feature Enmarket products already available at other full-service stores, including fountain drinks, “chillen” frozen beverages, bean-to-cup coffee, and local craft beer. The location will include Enmarket’s proprietary kitchen concept, The Eatery, featuring its signature breakfast biscuits and antibiotic-free, never-frozen chicken. Fresh grab-and-go sandwiches, salads, parfaits, and more will also be prepared on site. This will be the only convenience store to offer all of these options on the western end of downtown Savannah.

“This is a one-of-a-kind location for Enmarket,” continued Giesick. “A diverse customer base of downtown residents, commuters, local businesses, SCAD students and faculty, and tourists were all carefully considered when we selected this store design and the products and services that we will offer.”

When it opens in the spring of 2019, the new store is expected to add about 15 jobs. The current kiosk will close in mid-December for reconstruction.