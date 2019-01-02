Overall Rating (0)

News Categories

January 2, 2019 - St. Joseph’s/Candler is continuing a highly successful home ownership program by donating another $15,000 to the Savannah Affordable Housing Solutions Fund.

“We have had such a phenomenal response to the pilot program that it was a simple decision to continue it,” said Paul P. Hinchey, President & CEO of St. Joseph’s/Candler. “We have seen this program help our co-workers with down payments and pave a road to home ownership. Most families can do the rest themselves. Home ownership can stabilize neighborhoods, cities and a family’s health and is a big step up the ladder toward financial security.”

The program offers down payment assistance and other home buying help to St. Joseph’s/Candler co-workers. St. Joseph’s/Candler has even adjusted the income requirements to allow more co-workers access to the program.

Since it began in 2014, 26 co-workers have gone through the homeownership program and purchased a home. 14 of those received funding from St. Joseph’s/Candler for down payment assistance.

Hinchey appeared before the City Council Thursday to deliver a $15,000 check into the program.

In 2014, St. Joseph’s/Candler became the first business to partner with the city and the Community Housing Services Agency, Inc. to offer down payment assistance to St. Joseph’s/Candler co-workers. St. Joseph’s/Candler committed $90,000 for the first six years.

St. Joseph’s/Candler will commit $45,000 to the Savannah Affordable Housing Fund to fund the pilot program for the next three years at a rate of $15,000 per year.

During the first three years, nine St. Joseph’s/Candler co-workers purchased houses, one more has a home under contract and three more are looking for a home. If the co-worker stays in the home for five years, the loan is forgiven.

St. Joseph’s/Candler has always maintained that good health begins outside of the hospital.

The pilot program fits squarely into SJ/C’s mission, that “Rooted in God’s love we treat illness and promote wellness for all people.”

Officials hope that this pilot home ownership employee benefit program will serve as a model for other Savannah-area employers. The City’s Housing Department and CHSA will work with SJ/C officials to administer the program and, where possible, link program participants to other home purchase funding opportunities and lending institutions through the City’s DreamMaker program. Employers interested in learning more about this innovative employee benefit program may contact Anita Smith-Dixon, Lending Administrator, with the City’s Housing Department, 912-651-6926.