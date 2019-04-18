Overall Rating (0)

google-site-verification: google5ae98130f18ad244.html

Thursday, April 18, 2019
   
April 18 - Roush’s Delivery Service Breaks Ground on New Warehouse Flex Space

Last Updated on Thursday, 18 April 2019

Category: Georgia Business News

Savannah Business Journal Staff Report

April 18, 2019 - Savannah-based commercial construction firm, the Dewitt Tilton Group recently held groundbreaking ceremonies in Garden City for a 30,000-square-foot warehouse/office building for Roush’s Delivery Service.

The groundbreaking took place at the construction site, Lot 6 West Chatham Business Park in Garden City.

Roush’s Delivery Service, founded in 1973, provides expedited less-than-truckload (LTL) and logistics services. Mike Roush is president of the family-owned firm, and Mike Roush Jr. is its general manager. The company experienced a 400% growth over the past four years, thus demanding physical expansion.

“We have to adapt as our clients’ needs change,” said Mike Roush. “Most of our customers now need project-based work, and our new site will equip us to meet those needs in the most effective manner. Yes, we have grown tremendously, but the reason for this expansion is also to better serve our clients.”

The pre-engineered metal building will include 3,500 square feet of heated and cooled office space. The building is dock-high all the way around, and the office portion will be configured as two stories. Translucent light panels along the front and rear will allow natural light into the warehouse. 12 overhead garage doors that vary in size with edge or pit levelers will accommodate most any truck and its load. There is also a concrete ramp into the building from parking level as another means of access for receiving or delivering goods.

“Mike and I were buddies in grade school and high school,” Chris Tilton, one of the principals at Dewitt Tilton, said of the younger Roush. “Who would have thought, back when we were at Benedictine, that we would one day be working together on a $2 million construction project? We appreciate all of our clients, but it is really fun to work with old friends.”

