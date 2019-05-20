Overall Rating (0)

News Categories

Category: Georgia Business News

Savannah Business Journal Staff Report

May 20, 2019 - The Home Builders Association of Greater Savannah presented a $5,000 donation to Savannah-based mentoring group Xcel in support of the 2019 Dust and Grain Woodworking Competition which was held on Saturday, May 18 at Maven Makers, 415 W. Boundary St.

“As homebuilders, we are delighted to take part in a project that draws attention to the value of careers in the trades,” said Patty Rietkovich, executive officer of the association. “We need to develop the skilled craftspeople who will build the homes, schools and businesses of the future.”

The May 18 event marked the culmination of a competition that began last month. Different teams got their assignment in April to build a stool using lumber from Emergent Structures, a local re-purposed lumber yard. Judges will select three winning teams, each of which will receive production opportunities from Maven Makers to produce a product for the local home, restaurant, hotel or furniture industry.

Additional competitions and displays of woodworking skills are scheduled prior to the announcement of the winning teams. The day’s activities, which are free and open to the public, are designed to appeal to families and will include Current Catering onsite for lunch, as well as raffles and giveaways.

Xcel is a Savannah mentoring nonprofit organization that concentrates on moving young men ages 15 to 25 into the workforce via the trades. It has partnered with such groups as Bethesda Academy and the Dream Campaign. Jay Thompson, founder and CEO of Xcel, has partnered with Maven Makers, a woodworking maker space, to inspire and train young men in woodworking professions.

Learn more about Xcel at xceltoday.com.