Overall Rating (0)

Savannah Business Journal Staff Report

August 9, 2019 - Savannah-based Enmarket recently cut the ribbon on the newly rebuilt and expanded kiosk on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard near the Interstate 16 on-ramp.

The new state-of-the-art convenience store was renovated to integrate its appearance into the surrounding historic district. The design of the new 3,522-square-foot convenience store at 405 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. drew from the site’s transportation-related history with its proximity adjacent to the Central of Georgia Railway and Georgia State Railroad Museum.

The non-traditional design includes, among other things, an outdoor dining patio, a green space, and a bike service area. Enmarket contracted with a local artist to design and paint a community-themed mural on one of the exterior walls.

The rebuilt outlet is accessible to trolleys and other vehicles critical to Savannah’s downtown tourism industry and features four multi-product dispensers with gasoline and diesel offering.

“We are thrilled to unveil this beautiful new store in the historic district,” said Brett Giesick, President of Enmarket. “The design and concept reflect the direction we are taking in the community which is to provide a more modern, customer-friendly store with a dual focus on pedestrian and automobile traffic.”

The new store features Enmarket products already available at other full-service stores, including fountain drinks, “chillen” frozen beverages, bean-to-cup coffee, and local craft beer. The location also includes Enmarket’s proprietary kitchen concept, The Eatery, featuring its signature breakfast biscuits and antibiotic-free, never-frozen chicken. Fresh grab-and-go sandwiches, salads, parfaits, and more are prepared on-site. This is the only convenience store to offer all of these options on the western end of downtown Savannah.

“This is a one-of-a-kind location for Enmarket,” continued Giesick. “A diverse customer base of downtown residents, commuters, local businesses, SCAD students and faculty, and tourists were all carefully considered when we selected this store design and the products and services that this location offers.”