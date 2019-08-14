Overall Rating (0)

News Categories

Category: Georgia Business News

Savannah Business Journal Staff Report

August 14, 2019 - Evans General Contractors and Coleman Company officially unveiled their new, Class A offices located at 1480 Chatham Parkway in Savannah, Ga. last week. City of Savannah Mayor Eddie DeLoach joined more than 100 community and business leaders to celebrate the collective growth and generational leadership of both companies.

The new two-story, Class A office totals 27,500 square feet and was design/built by Evans General Contractors to resemble the look and feel of its Atlanta Headquarters. RT Evans, Vice President and Division Manager who is preparing to lead the company next year, stated, “It was important to replicate our brand aesthetics so that our industry partners have the same experience no matter where they conduct business. Our office culture and environment are part of our identity and we want it to resonate as one team.”

Committed to serving the region, the Evans team has built more than 18 million square feet of manufacturing, office, distribution and healthcare space throughout Savannah and the surrounding areas with a construction value of over $700,000,000.

“Savannah’s world-class logistics infrastructure has made it one of the best industrial markets in the country,” said Jeff Jepson, Executive Vice President and COO. “We’ve had tremendous success building distribution and logistics centers to meet the area’s demand for warehouse space, however, we also build some of the most technically advanced manufacturing projects in the country, in numerous sectors, including automotive, aerospace, pharmaceutical, life sciences and healthcare. This new space allows us to continue expanding our service offering for future clients.”

Coleman Company provided civil engineering for the building, an impressive new office location. With over 36 years of combined civil engineering and surveying experience, the Coleman team provides professional consulting services for land development projects specializing in engineering design and surveying for light industrial, commercial, institutional, and residential uses.

Since its inception in 2013, Coleman Company has been instrumental in the prolific growth of the Coastal Empire contributing to the development of thousands of rooftops in the Savannah Highlands and Pooler area by working with large land developers including Landmark 24 and major commercial centers associated with the Tanger Outlet Mall. Coleman Company is also proud to be part of the economic development engine in the community providing site designs for over 6 million square feet of industrial warehouse space and helping industries such as Gulfstream Aerospace and JCB grow their local manufacturing facilities.

Coleman President and CEO Terry Coleman is proud of the family-driven and tight-knit core of professionals who make up the civil engineering and land surveying firm he established in Savannah. “We try to maintain what we refer to as a family business - we are truly a family environment.”

Coleman CFO, Greg Coleman, is poised to lead his father’s company in the future. “For us, we believe relationships matter as much as delivering superior products and services. Some of our team members have worked alongside my father for more than 25 years. Our new office is a not only a physical representation of Coleman’s growth but more importantly, it’s a testament to our work ethic and values and we couldn’t be more proud to share in this moment as a work-family.”

Currently, two additional office suites within the new office complex located at 1480 Chatham Parkway are available for lease. For more information, please contact Elizabeth Dewitt of CBRE at 912.228.3528.