Overall Rating (0)

Category: Georgia Business News

Savannah Business Journal Staff Report

August 16, 2019 - Following another successful annual race, Critz Tybee Run Fest recently announced that an estimated $53,000 will be donated to local non-profit organizations that foster education and healthy lifestyles for children and teens. All funds that will make up the donations were raised from sponsorships, advertising, and race entry fees from the 11th Annual Critz Tybee Run Fest held this past February.

After last year’s 10th annual race, Critz Tybee Run Fest celebrated a monumental milestone- having raised and donated more than half a million dollars for children’s non-profit organizations in the Tybee Island/Savannah community since the race’s inception.

The race’s unique 2-day format, combining 5 races to total a 26.2-mile marathon distance, and race courses that highlight some of Tybee Island’s most historic landmarks attract a large number of supporters and race contestants each year. Races included a 5K, 10K, Half Marathon, 2.8 Mile Beach Run, and 1 Mile race, along with a 1/7 Mile Kiddie Run for the smallest participants.

For the first time in the race’s history, Critz Tybee Run Fest created a unique t-shirt design for runners that participated in all five races, totaling a full marathon. Those participants now have something to proudly wear to remember their specific 2019 race accomplishments.

To become part of the 2020 Critz Tybee Run Fest or for more information, please visit the Critz Tybee Run Fest website at www.critztybeerun.com.