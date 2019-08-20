Overall Rating (0)

News Categories

Category: Georgia Business News

Savannah Business Journal Staff Report

August 20, 2019 - Savannah Philharmonic is set to launch its 2019-20 season at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14 at the Lucas Theatre for the Arts, 32 Abercorn St. The opening night concert will introduce audiences to the Philharmonic’s newly appointed Music and Artistic Director Designate, Maestro Keitaro Harada, as he conducts “Triple Treat,” a concert extravaganza featuring three beloved composers: Bernstein, Gershwin and Mussorgsky.

The Philharmonic’s season opener will carry audiences through an electrifying array of masterpieces, starting with Bernstein’s effervescent Overture from Candide which will set the mood for moving into Gershwin’s landmark piano concerto, Concert in F--one of the first pieces to truly bring the sound of jazz into the concert hall. The evening will close with Mussorgsky’s towering Pictures at an Exhibition.Joining the Maestro and Philharmonic orchestra on stage will be amazing Canadian pianist, Ian Parker.

Conductor Keitaro Harada maintains a growing, international presence throughout North America, Asia, Mexico, and Europe. As the recently named Music & Artistic Director Designate of Savannah Philharmonic, he is slated to conduct the 2019-20 opening and closing concerts, before he begins his inaugural season in 2020-21. Harada’s broad scope of musical interest in symphonic, opera, chamber works, pops, film scores, ballet, educational, outreach, and multi-disciplinary projects leads to diverse and eclectic programs.

“I was raised in Tokyo, went to Mercer University and have conducted in cities across the United States, “says Maestro Harada. “I am thrilled to open the season in Savannah and return to Georgia. Conducting the season opener and finale is very meaningful to me as I prepare to take up the baton as Music and Artistic Director for the 2020-21 season.

Subscriptions and tickets to Savannah Philharmonic’s 2019-20 season are on sale now. Subscribers receive discounts and guaranteed seats for The Philharmonic Experience—which includes all eight orchestral/choral concerts and each of the six Larsen Musician Spotlight Series concerts—as well as for the Series 8 and the new Student Suites packages. New subscribers and purchasers of the Student Suites packages enjoy a 50% discount on all subscriptions.

“The energy and appreciation for the arts in Savannah is contagious, and we want to invite everyone to engage with Savannah’s Philharmonic,” enthuses Savannah Philharmonic Executive Director, Terri O’Neil. “We are tremendously excited about the new season and our new era working with our new Music and Artistic Director, Keitaro Harada. We are proud to produce and present another year of world-class music, educational and outreach programs for all to enjoy!”

For more information on the Savannah Philharmonic or to purchase subscriptions and tickets, call 912-232-6002, visit savannahphilharmonic.org or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..