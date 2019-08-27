Overall Rating (0)

News Categories

Savannah Business Journal Staff Report

August 26, 2019 - Gulfstream Aerospace Corp. recently announced that the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has established a contract for a Gulfstream G550™. The aircraft will support NOAA’s weather forecasting and research programs.

“Gulfstream has been providing aircraft to the U.S. government for more than 50 years,” said Mark Burns, president, Gulfstream. “We are proud to continue the partnership with NOAA’s G550. Our aircraft platforms provide government and military customers with the flexibility, range and altitude capabilities perfect for demanding missions.”

The G550 is Gulfstream’s most popular model for special missions and government configurations. With a maximum range of 6,750 nautical miles/12,501 kilometers at its long-range cruise speed of Mach 0.80 and more than 55 speed records, the G550 can reach high altitudes quickly, fly far for long durations and provide good value with better fuel efficiency and lower maintenance costs over other special missions platforms.

Gulfstream has produced special mission aircraft since 1967 for a variety of applications, including head-of-state transport, airborne early warning, ground surveillance, maritime patrol, atmospheric research and aeromedical evacuation. More than 205 Gulfstream aircraft are in service supporting governments and militaries in 40 countries around the world.