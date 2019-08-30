Overall Rating (0)

News Categories

By Caila Brown, Digital Editor

August 29, 2019 - 5 p.m. As Hurricane Dorian approaches, Gov. Brian Kemp has declared a State of Emergency for 12 Georgia counties, including Brantley, Bryan, Camden, Charlton, Chatham, Effingham, Glynn, Liberty, Long, McIntosh, Pierce and Wayne. While Hurricane Dorian is predicted to make landfall in Florida, potential impacts include excessive rainfall and damaging winds, causing extensive flooding, fallen trees, and power outages throughout the Southeastern region.

This State of Emergency allows the state to assist with storm preparation, response and recovery, and prohibits price gouging of goods and services necessary to support these efforts (O.C.G.A. 10-1-393.4). It will be effective through 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 9, 2019.

While part of the Georgia coast, including Chatham, is outside of the "error cone", officials say residents should continue to keep an eye on the storm and make sure preparations are in place. Visit the Chatham Emergency Management Agency website for maps and storm surge guides, a hurricane preparedness guide, and other evacuation resources.