Overall Rating (0)

Savannah Business Journal Staff Report

September 11, 2019 - Public murals are coming to Savannah’s Starland District in a big new way. The Starland Mural Project aims to create eight new murals by eight local artists on the walls of the old Starland Dairy in the next two months. The project is seeking sponsors and donations to reach a $15,000 fundraising goal by mid October.

The crew of muralists includes local artists Amiri Farris, Dana Richardson, Jon Witzky, Jose Ray, Juliana Lupacchino, Kevin Bongang, Tyriq Maxwell, and Xavier Hutchins. The project is managed by Clinton Edminster, owner of Starlandia Supply, with technical support from local muralist Kyle Milsap.

“The Starland Mural Project is inspired by the idea that art should be for everyone. Murals are a way for our communities to declare our stories, the ones we’re making right now. It’s our little way of sharing who we are and who we want to be,” says Edminster. “We think this project will inspire others to see a blank wall as a space to tell a story and to encourage a new way for artists to work and thrive in our city.”

One of the goals of the Starland Mural Project is to provide a repeatable framework for permitting, funding, and painting of murals. The eight artists were selected to not only celebrate the history and opportunity of the Starland District but also to strengthen and broaden the talent pool of local muralists. “Our hope,” says Edminster, “is to not just make some cool murals, but to make the making of murals kinda cool.”

The eight artists will start painting their murals in October immediately following approval of the Historic Sites and Monuments Commission (HSMC) at their Oct. 3 hearing. The permit application and all other relevant documents will be shared on the project website as a resource for future applications.

All sponsors and donations over $100 will be recognized on the projects Sponsor Wall located on the former entrance of the building. An online Go Fund Me campaign can be found on the project website. Individuals and corporations interested in sponsorship should visit starlandmurals.com for more information.