Overall Rating (0)

September 18, 2019 - Lovelane Designs, a woman-owned heirloom playwear company known for its imaginative collection of super hero capes, fairytale costumes, and magical accessories has launched a new collection for Fall: Band of Misfits.
Band of Misfits reveals five new characters to the Lovelane story book: an eclectic menagerie of mischief and magic, banded together through their love of self-expression and the offbeat.
The Fortune Teller (Cape) - This character is naturally intuitive with a penchant for mystery and magic. They're great at giving advice and solving complex problems.
The Raven (Cape and Headpiece) - A symbol of mischief, The Raven is not afraid of the dark and feels at home with a good book with topics ranging from poetry to the obscure.
The Stork (Cape and Headpiece) - A shining light that brightens any room, The Stork is lively yet graceful and able to soar over any problem that may arise.
The Majorette (Vest) - They dance to the beat of their own drum, and feel most themselves when surrounded by lively music and crowds of people.
The Ringmaster (Vest) - A natural-born leader, The Ringmaster has a knack for performance and prefers to be the star of the show. They make new friends easily and never leave the house without making a statement with their outfit.
The new band of characters fit sizes ⅔ up to 8yo and are hand printed, sewn, and sent with love from Savannah, GA.
