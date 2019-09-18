Overall Rating (0)

News Categories

Savannah Business Journal Staff Report

September 18, 2019 - Lovelane Designs, a woman-owned heirloom playwear company known for its imaginative collection of super hero capes, fairytale costumes, and magical accessories has launched a new collection for Fall: Band of Misfits.



Band of Misfits reveals five new characters to the Lovelane story book: an eclectic menagerie of mischief and magic, banded together through their love of self-expression and the offbeat.



The Fortune Teller (Cape) - This character is naturally intuitive with a penchant for mystery and magic. They're great at giving advice and solving complex problems.

The Raven (Cape and Headpiece) - A symbol of mischief, The Raven is not afraid of the dark and feels at home with a good book with topics ranging from poetry to the obscure.

The Stork (Cape and Headpiece) - A shining light that brightens any room, The Stork is lively yet graceful and able to soar over any problem that may arise.

The Majorette (Vest) - They dance to the beat of their own drum, and feel most themselves when surrounded by lively music and crowds of people.

The Ringmaster (Vest) - A natural-born leader, The Ringmaster has a knack for performance and prefers to be the star of the show. They make new friends easily and never leave the house without making a statement with their outfit.



The new band of characters fit sizes ⅔ up to 8yo and are hand printed, sewn, and sent with love from Savannah, GA.