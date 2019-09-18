Overall Rating (0)

google-site-verification: google5ae98130f18ad244.html

Wednesday, September 18, 2019
   
Sept. 18 - Lovelane Designs Releases New Band of Misfits Collection

Savannah Business Journal Staff Report

September 18, 2019 - Lovelane Designs, a woman-owned heirloom playwear company known for its imaginative collection of super hero capes, fairytale costumes, and magical accessories has launched a new collection for Fall: Band of Misfits.

Band of Misfits reveals five new characters to the Lovelane story book: an eclectic menagerie of mischief and magic, banded together through their love of self-expression and the offbeat.

The Fortune Teller (Cape) - This character is naturally intuitive with a penchant for mystery and magic. They're great at giving advice and solving complex problems.
The Raven (Cape and Headpiece) - A symbol of mischief, The Raven is not afraid of the dark and feels at home with a good book with topics ranging from poetry to the obscure.
The Stork (Cape and Headpiece) - A shining light that brightens any room, The Stork is lively yet graceful and able to soar over any problem that may arise.
The Majorette (Vest) - They dance to the beat of their own drum, and feel most themselves when surrounded by lively music and crowds of people.
The Ringmaster (Vest) - A natural-born leader, The Ringmaster has a knack for performance and prefers to be the star of the show. They make new friends easily and never leave the house without making a statement with their outfit.

The new band of characters fit sizes ⅔ up to 8yo and are hand printed, sewn, and sent with love from Savannah, GA.

