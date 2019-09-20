Overall Rating (0)

News Categories

Category: Georgia Business News

Savannah Business Journal Staff Report

September 20, 2019 - Studio60|BodyBrite recently held a Grand Opening at their location at 4401 Habersham Street in Midtown Savannah. Friends, family, new employees, and local businesses celebrated with a Pink Party and ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The salon is Savannah’s newest destination for your one-stop beauty needs, perfect for the times you’re wanting to look your best! Owner, Bobbie Ciaccio, was trained with the finest aestheticians in New York City and has partnered with the BodyBrite franchise to bring this full beauty experience to Savannah.

Nearly 100 people came out for the Grand Opening event. Attendees toured the incredible renovations, learned about services offered, and congratulated the new owner, young female entrepreneur. The opening of this salon created about a dozen new cosmetology jobs in the Savannah area.

The boutique salon officially opened for business on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019. It will offer a variety of services by highly trained professionals: hair styling and coloring, ipl laser hair removal, teeth whitening, skincare, and more.

The salon includes a chic lobby, a four chair hair salon, three skincare rooms, and a spray tanning booth. For more information visit www.studio60bodybrite.com or call 912-355-5451.