Overall Rating (0)

News Categories

Category: Georgia Business News

Savannah Business Journal Staff Report

October 23, 2019 - Convenience Store News has selected an Enmarket location in Pooler as the winner of the Best Original Design in 2019. Paragon Solutions, a Texas-based design firm, partnered with Enmarket on creating the store.

The store features a unique color palette with a signature green shade, as well as, contemporary materials including stone, brick, metal and wood blended to present a warm, inviting architecture with clerestory windows, multiple entrances and a drive-thru that serves fresh food and beverages to on-the-go customers.

Enmarket is Savannah’s largest convenience store chain, employing more than 1,300 people and operating 124 convenience stores and 14 quick-serve restaurants as the 49th largest convenience store operator in the country. Founded as Interstate Stations by Robert Demere in 1963, the retailer operates convenience stores in Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina and was noted as the industry’s “Biggest Mover” in store count ranking by Convenience Store News in 2018.

For more information, visit https://csnews.com/convenience-store-news-2019-store-design-contest-best-original-design#close-olyticsmodal