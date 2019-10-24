Overall Rating (0)

News Categories

Category: Georgia Business News

Savannah Business Journal Staff Report

October 24, 2019 - Goodwill Southeast Georgia recently opened the Statesboro Donation Express, located at 3039 W Northside Drive, Suite 3065.

“We’re thrilled to bring the Donation Express concept to Statesboro,” said Cynthia Barnes, Goodwill Southeast Georgia’s Vice President of Community Engagement. “The Statesboro community has long supported our mission to help individuals overcome barriers to employment. We’re pleased to be able to make the donation experience more convenient with this new west-side location."

Donation Express facilities are freestanding, staffed facilities with one purpose: Make donating easier. Goodwill team members are available to carry donations from vehicles to the facility. Nothing is sold, and no programs are operated at the facility.

The Statesboro Donation Express will be open 7 days a week. The hours of operation are from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and on Sundays from noon to 6 p.m. Goodwill also operates a retail store and Job Connection Center at 24015 US-80 in Statesboro.

For more information on Goodwill of the Coastal Empire, visit www.goodwillsega.org or call 912.354.6611.