Overall Rating (0)

Savannah Business Journal Staff Report

October 25, 2019 - The 7th Annual Parker’s Fueling the Community Golf Tournament teed off on Oct. 22 at The Club at Savannah Harbor in Savannah, Ga., raising more than $116,000 to benefit education, healthcare and other important causes in coastal Georgia and South Carolina.

Through the Fueling the Community charitable giving program, Parker’s donates one cent from the sale of every gallon of gas sold on the first Wednesday of each month at all Parker’s location to schools across Georgia and South Carolina. The company also generously endows the Parker’s Emergency and Trauma Center at Memorial Hospital in Savannah, Ga.

The 2019 Parker’s Fueling the Community Golf Tournament attracted 150 players from across the region, including a number of vendors, suppliers and supporters. A popular raffle included a wide range of prizes, from golf clubs to electric guitars. Tournament proceeds directly benefit Georgia and South Carolina communities where Parker’s operates retail stores.

“We are deeply grateful to all the sponsors and the players at the 2019 Fueling the Community Golf Tournament,” said Parker’s founder and CEO Greg Parker. “It means to much to all of us at Parker’s to see so many people supporting our ongoing commitment to giving back to every community where we do business.”

The Freeland and Kauffman team – which included Jonathan Hardee, Jason Donahue, Kim Kauffman and Todd Simmons – earned top honors at the charity golf tournament, winning four passes to Disney World. The Wilson team won second place, and the Petroleum Transport Company team took third place.

Rob Campbell won the Longest Drive Contest and Brandon Rollins won the Closest to the Hole Contest. The scramble-format event also featured a catered Parker’s Kitchen lunch, live music and an awards ceremony.