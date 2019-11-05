Overall Rating (0)

News Categories

Savannah Business Journal Staff Report

November 5, 2019 - Byrd’s Famous Cookies, one of America’s leading cookie and snack companies, recently opened a new retail store at The Island, located at 131 The Island Dr. in Pigeon Forge, Tenn. The family-owned company’s first Tennessee store is open 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily, complementing eight successful retail locations in Savannah, Ga. and Charleston, S.C.

“Pigeon Forge is a very exciting place to be,” said Geoff Repella, President of Byrd’s Famous Cookies. “We were looking for a location that has the same family-friendly environment as Savannah and Charleston and were extremely impressed by what we saw in Pigeon Forge.”

The newest Byrd store features a Cookie Bar with free samples as well as a wide range of bakery bags, gift items and collectible Tennessee-themed cookie tins. Customers can also take selfies with Crumbles, the official Byrd mascot, as well as a seven-foot wooden black bear carved with a chainsaw by a local artist.

Popular cookie flavors include Key Lime Coolers, Georgia Peach, Maple Wafers, Chocolate Chip, Scotch Oatmeal, Benne Wafers and Salted Caramel. Gluten-free cookies are also available, in addition to signature savory items like Cheddar Crisps, Jalapeno Cheddar Biscuits, Benne Bits and Cheddar Pecan Biscuits.

“We encourage everyone in East Tennessee to try our award-winning, bite-sized cookies and savory treats,” said Repella. “We offer an authentic Smoky Mountain experience and are delighted to share our uniquely Southern sweets in another great Southern town.”

Byrd’s Famous Cookies is also planning to open additional retail stores in Gatlinburg, Tenn. and on River Street in Savannah, Ga. in 2020.

Byrd Cookie Company was originally founded in Savannah, Ga. in 1924, when Benjamin Tillman “Pop” Byrd, Sr. opened a small bakery and traveled to local markets in his Model T Ford. Today, the family-owned company – now in its fourth and fifth generation – bakes more than one billion cookies each year, providing award-winning items to major retailers, airlines and customers around the world. Benny and Kay’s daughter, Stephanie Lindley, currently serves as the company’s fourth-generation owner and CEO.

