Overall Rating (0)

Savannah Business Journal Staff Report

November 13, 2019 - Three aspiring local entrepreneurs have been chosen as the winners of Savannah SCORE’s “BizPitch Savannah™ 2019” entrepreneurial competition.

Twenty-nine aspiring entrepreneurs applied for the competition. The seven applicants with the best business ideas were selected to pitch their ideas at the event to a panel of judges and a large audience, including Savannah Mayor Eddie DeLoach. Every finalist did a great job of pitching their idea. But the three finalists the judges chose as winners, based on the strength and financial viability of their ideas and the quality of their pitches, in alphabetical order are:

Charlene Dimond – “Integra Nutrix” – A unique integration of holistic therapies and traditional nursing practices to promote healing and well-being

Ashley Elm and Carmen McCullum – “The Culturist Union” – Co-working space for women who own a small business, freelance, or work from home, who seek a place to engage with other women for work and enjoyment.

Maria Vaughan and Michael Wedum – “COR Compost” – A green alternative to how trash is processed focusing on natural decomposition as a way to create nutrient-rich agricultural resources.

Each winner received $2500 in cash and $8,500 in professional services to help them launch their new Savannah-based businesses.

The six “BizPitch Savannah™ 2019” judges were:

Jen Bonnett, VP of Innovation and Entrepreneurship, Savannah Economic Development Authority, and Executive Director, The Creative Coast

Carl Biathrow, Business Development Coordinator, City of Savannah Office of Business Opportunity

Dean Burnette, Managing Business Broker, Best Business Brokers

Radford Harrell, Catalyst for the Advanced technology Development Center

Jen Jenkins, Owner, Foxy Loxy Café who is also involved with The Coffee Fox, Henny Penny Art Space and Café, and Fox & Fig

Lisa Narcisse, Market Leader IV and Vice President, BB&T