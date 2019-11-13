Overall Rating (0)

News Categories
Nov. 13 - Savannah SCORE Announces Winners of Its "BizPitch Savannah™ 2019” Entrepreneurial Competition
Category: Georgia Business News
Savannah Business Journal Staff Report
November 13, 2019 - Three aspiring local entrepreneurs have been chosen as the winners of Savannah SCORE’s “BizPitch Savannah™ 2019” entrepreneurial competition.
Twenty-nine aspiring entrepreneurs applied for the competition. The seven applicants with the best business ideas were selected to pitch their ideas at the event to a panel of judges and a large audience, including Savannah Mayor Eddie DeLoach. Every finalist did a great job of pitching their idea. But the three finalists the judges chose as winners, based on the strength and financial viability of their ideas and the quality of their pitches, in alphabetical order are:
- Charlene Dimond – “Integra Nutrix” – A unique integration of holistic therapies and traditional nursing practices to promote healing and well-being
- Ashley Elm and Carmen McCullum – “The Culturist Union” – Co-working space for women who own a small business, freelance, or work from home, who seek a place to engage with other women for work and enjoyment.
- Maria Vaughan and Michael Wedum – “COR Compost” – A green alternative to how trash is processed focusing on natural decomposition as a way to create nutrient-rich agricultural resources.
Each winner received $2500 in cash and $8,500 in professional services to help them launch their new Savannah-based businesses.
The six “BizPitch Savannah™ 2019” judges were:
- Jen Bonnett, VP of Innovation and Entrepreneurship, Savannah Economic Development Authority, and Executive Director, The Creative Coast
- Carl Biathrow, Business Development Coordinator, City of Savannah Office of Business Opportunity
- Dean Burnette, Managing Business Broker, Best Business Brokers
- Radford Harrell, Catalyst for the Advanced technology Development Center
- Jen Jenkins, Owner, Foxy Loxy Café who is also involved with The Coffee Fox, Henny Penny Art Space and Café, and Fox & Fig
- Lisa Narcisse, Market Leader IV and Vice President, BB&T
Overall Rating (0)
- No comments found
Stickies
Lovies
UPCOMING EVENTS
- Nov. 8 - SBDC to Host Cybersecurity for Small Businesses Dec. 3
- Oct. 30 - Expert Panelists Share Knowledge on Hiring Veterans & Expanding Workforce at Georgia Tech-Savannah’s Learners & Leaders Breakfast Series
- Oct. 28 - Make Savannah Fall Festival Celebrates 30 Local Makers, Music and More
- Oct. 22 - Carriage Trade Public Relations Announces October Open for Business®: How To Keep Up With Video Marketing
- Oct. 21 - Atlantic Celebrates Birthday in Culinary Style with Week of Food & Wine Events Nov. 4-9
Leave your comments
Login to post a comment
Post comment as a guest