Overall Rating (0)

News Categories

Category: Georgia Business News

Savannah Business Journal Staff Report

November 26, 2019 - The final containment vessel ring has been placed for Georgia Power’s nuclear expansion project near Waynesboro, Georgia, with the third ring of the Unit 4 containment vessel set last week. This marks the sixth and last containment vessel ring to be placed for the Vogtle 3 & 4 project.

Weighing more than a jumbo jet, with a diameter of 130 feet and standing approximately 38 feet high, the ring is a key structural part of the Unit 4 high-integrity steel containment vessel that houses critical plant components, including the reactor vessel.

Significant progress continues at the site with recent milestones completed, including the placement of the final reinforced concrete portion of the Unit 4 shield building. The 148-cubic yard placement took eight hours to complete and, once cured, allows for the placement of the first course of double-decker panels. Also, the upper inner casing for the Unit 3 high-pressure turbine has been placed, signifying the completion of the centerline alignment, which will mean minimal vibration and less stress on the rotors during operations, resulting in more efficient power generation.

Vogtle 3 & 4 is currently among the largest jobs-producing construction projects in the state of Georgia, with more than 8,000 workers currently on site, and more than 800 jobs available once the units begin operating.