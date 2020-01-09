Overall Rating (0)

News Categories

Savannah Business Journal Staff Report

January 8, 2020 - Chatham Emergency Services recently announced the addition of a fourth, large capacity, water tender to their emergency fleet.

This tender has a capacity of 3,000 gallons of water. It is nearly identical to two other 3,000-gallon Tenders in the fleet. Chatham Emergency Services’ fourth tender carries 3,500 gallons of water.

A water tender, which can also be referred to as a tanker, is a specialized apparatus used to transport water to a fire. The four Tenders are stationed strategically around the unincorporated area.

Chatham Emergency Services CEO Chuck Kearns notes, “The addition of this equipment will allow us to continuously improve our ability to fight fires in areas with low water pressure or where there are no hydrants at all. As always, our main goal is to keep our community safe and the acquisition of additional apparatus such as this allows us to do just that.”