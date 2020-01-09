google-site-verification: google5ae98130f18ad244.html

Thursday, January 09, 2020
   
Text Size

News Categories

Jan. 8 - Chatham Emergency Services adds New Water Tender to its Emergency Response Fleet

Print Email

Last Updated on Wednesday, 08 January 2020 12:05 Editor 08 January 2020 Published on 08 January 2020 Hits: 86

Category: Georgia Business News

Savannah Business Journal Staff Report

January 8, 2020 - Chatham Emergency Services recently announced the addition of a fourth, large capacity, water tender to their emergency fleet. 

This tender has a capacity of 3,000 gallons of water. It is nearly identical to two other 3,000-gallon Tenders in the fleet. Chatham Emergency Services’ fourth tender carries 3,500 gallons of water. 

A water tender, which can also be referred to as a tanker, is a specialized apparatus used to transport water to a fire. The four Tenders are stationed strategically around the unincorporated area.

Chatham Emergency Services CEO Chuck Kearns notes, “The addition of this equipment will allow us to continuously improve our ability to fight fires in areas with low water pressure or where there are no hydrants at all. As always, our main goal is to keep our community safe and the acquisition of additional apparatus such as this allows us to do just that.” 

Overall Rating (0)

0 out of 5 stars

Leave your comments

Post comment as a guest

0 / 300 Character restriction
Your text should be in between 10-300 characters
Your comments are subjected to administrator's moderation.
terms and condition.
    Comments | Add yours
    • No comments found
    CLICK to SUBSCRIBE and Support Great Journalism!

    Follow Us!

    TwitterFacebook

    UPCOMING EVENTS
    MY ACCOUNT
    CONTACT
    SOCIAL
    MORE
    ADVERTISE
    Coastal Empire News
    Headquarters: 2222 Bull Street,Savannah, GA. 31401.
    Tel: 912-220-2759 | Hours: 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.