Overall Rating (0)

Banking & Finance

Category: Banking & Finance

Savannah Business Journal Staff Report

October 8, 2019 - Cabretta Capital, a specialty finance firm with expertise in structured tax credit equity funds, recently opened a new office located at 2108 Drayton St. in Savannah, Ga. Previously located on 41st Street in downtown Savannah, Cabretta’s new office includes additional team members and expanded client offerings to better meet the Southeast’s increased demand for qualified experts in capital and investment strategies, specifically in the state of Georgia and South Carolina.

A Savannah native, Brent Watts founded Cabretta Capital in 2015 after serving in the industry for 10 years and specializing in federal and state tax credit programs while delivering profitable investment solutions to clients. “We’re excited to see our company grow and be a part of Savannah’s thriving financial services industry. Cabretta has steadily worked to build a solid reputation with developers as a financial resource to help bring some incredible projects online. In the process, we’ve also become a resource for individual investors and taxpayers.”

Since Cabretta’s launch, the firm has syndicated over $100 million in state tax credits and provided capital to more than 30 real estate developments including multi-family, hospitality, and office properties. Cabretta also works extensively on low-income housing tax credit properties, historic tax credits, renewable energy tax credits, and several other tax-advantaged programs.

In addition to providing capital via tax credits to developers, they also offer individual investors access to the Opportunity Zone Program, created by the Tax Cuts and Jobs Acts of 2017. The program provides tax-advantaged investments to institutional and individual investors who invest capital gains into Qualified Opportunity Zone Funds.

“Legislators created various government programs to produce tax incentives that can be monetized through public and private partnerships,” said Watts. “These tax credit programs incentivize behavior that is ultimately good for taxpayers and the communities in which we live.”