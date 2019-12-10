Overall Rating (0)

Banking & Finance

Category: Banking & Finance

Savannah Business Journal Staff Report

December 10, 2019 - Chase recently hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony to mark the opening of its first branch in Savannah at 35 Meeting Street on Skidaway Island.

Chase will also open the doors to its second location in Downtown Savannah at 201 W. Broughton Street on Dec. 17 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Both branches feature Chase’s newest branch design and state-of-the-art banking technology and are staffed with 10 local employees each to help consumers and businesses with their financial needs.

Both also have dedicated Chase Private Client teams who provide premium banking services, personalized attention and access to the expertise and investment capabilities of J.P. Morgan to help families reach their most important goals.

These two new branches are part of Chase’s broader expansion into Savannah. Last year, the firm expanded its Middle Market Banking and Business Banking teams into Savannah to serve local businesses. The firm recently hired local banker Jenny Gentry from Wells Fargo to lead its Middle Market Banking team in Savannah.

Chase announced earlier this year that it plans to add up to 40 branches over the next three years in Georgia, creating up to 200 local jobs. In addition to Savannah, the bank opened its first location in Athens earlier this year and continues to add branches in the Metro Atlanta area. Chase will hire staff locally to support its new branches, including bankers, branch managers, business bankers and financial advisors.