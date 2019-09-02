Sept. 2 - Updated: 1:00 p.m. - Gov. Kemp Comes to Savannah to Review Planning and Mandatory Evacuation for Chatham, 5 Other Counties

Category: Breaking News

Savannah Business Journal Staff Report

September 2, 2019 - Governor Kemp has announced MANDATORY EVACUATIONS for 6 coastal Georgia Counties effective Monday, Sept. 2 at 12 p.m. He was in Savannah today for a meeting with local officials, followed by a public press conference with Georgia Ports officials.

Currently, people residing east of I-95 in Chatham, Bryan, Liberty, McIntosh, Glynn, and Camden counties must begin evacuation proceedings at 12 p.m., due to the magnitude of expected impacts from Hurricane Dorian.

Contraflow on I-16 will begin at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 3, to expedite the evacuation process. At that time all traffic on I-16 will move in a westerly direction, towards Macon.

Many businesses and all area public and private schools have announced closings for the remainder of the week. Anyone needing to renew prescriptions or make any purchases before evacuating, should do so immediately, according to CEMA, as local stores will be closing as workers evacuate. At this time, it appears that many Pooler stores will remain open, as Pooler is not in the evacuation zone.

The Governor held a press conference at 10:30 a.m. in Savannah to provide information on the State of Georgia's preparedness plans.

The Ports of Savannah and Brunswick will be closing soon, with the goal of opening back up for business on Friday morning if the storm stays on its current trajectory and timeline. It will be depend on the readings at the bouys at the mouth of each port, according to local officials. Tim Mackey, President of the International Longshoreman's Association, who represents the port's workers, was included in the meeting with the Governor. For port security, a skeleton crew of port police will remain during the storm.