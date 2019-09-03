google-site-verification: google5ae98130f18ad244.html

Tuesday, September 03, 2019
   
Sept. 2 - CEMA Hurricane Dorian Morning Updates

Savannah Business Journal Staff Report

September 2, 2019 - Dorian is still a category 5 hurricane and is continuing to head west. The storm’s speed has slowed again overnight and the storm is progressing at 1 mile per hour. Chatham remains in the error cone mid to late this week and residents should be prepared for possible impacts in our area such as heavy rains, flooding, and strong winds.

Residents should prepare by finalizing their Family Communications Plan; ensuring their emergency kit is stocked with non-perishable food, water, and hygiene items; and refilling prescription medications. 

Residents are also encouraged to monitor local media outlets for current lists of school and business closures. 

Join CEMA this morning for the press conference at 10:30 a.m., which will be live on their Facebook page

CEMA continues to actively monitor Hurricane Dorian and will provide regular updates to residents. For the most up to date information, be sure to visit their social media pages @ChathamEMA. If you have any questions about the storm, don’t hesitate to call at 912-201-4500.

