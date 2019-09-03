Sept. 2 - Georgia DOT closing Sidney Lanier, Talmadge Bridges Tuesday at 8 pm

Category: Breaking News

Savannah Business Journal Staff Report

September 2, 2019 - The Georgia Department of Transportation is announcing the closure of the Sidney Lanier Bridge on US 17/SR 25 in Glynn County and the closing of the Talmadge Memorial Bridge on US 17 in Savannah-Chatham County at 8 p.m. tomorrow, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019 in anticipation of tropical storm force winds from Hurricane Dorian.

The predicted strength of the wind at the bridges elevations will render vehicles susceptible to incidents. Motorists attempting to navigate vehicles across either of these bridges in conditions with the high wind levels anticipated from Hurricane Dorian may not be able to properly control their vehicles. The bridges are being closed for the safety of the traveling public.

Following the storm, the bridges will be thoroughly inspected prior to reopening.

Evacuees should allow themselves extra time to reroute due to bridge closure; remain patient; and exercise caution in their travels. Before heading out, get real-time information on work status and traffic conditions by calling 511, visiting 511ga.org, or downloading the Georgia 511 app.