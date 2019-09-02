Sept. 2 - Comcast Opens Free Xfinity WiFi Hotspots in Georgia and South Carolina as Hurricane Dorian Approaches

Category: Breaking News

Savannah Business Journal Staff Report

September 2, 2019 - To help residents and emergency personnel stay connected in the wake of Hurricane Dorian, Comcast is opening its network of Xfinity WiFi hotspots throughout greater Savannah, Ga, and Charleston, SC., to anyone who needs them, including non-Xfinity customers, for free.

To get connected, both customers and non-customers should first visit Xfinity.com/wifif or a map of public Xfinity WiFi hotspots, which are located indoors and outdoors in places such as shopping districts, parks and businesses.

Once in range of a hotspot, select the “xfinitywifi_ForAll” network name in the list of available hotspots, launch a browser and a sign-on screen will appear. An example of what the sign-on screen looks like on a mobile device can be found here.

Non-Xfinity internet subscribers should click the “Accept and Connect” button on the top half of the screen to get online. Non-customers will be able to renew their complimentary sessions every two hours. Xfinity internet customers should enter their account information on the bottom half of the screen and click the “Continue” button to get online. They will be automatically connected to Xfinity WiFi hotspots in the future.

Comcast Preparations

Comcast is also making extensive preparations at its facilities near Savannah and Charleston, including staging emergency generators and fuel trucks, as well as bringing in additional technical and network restoration teams that are ready to be deployed as the storm’s path becomes clearer.

Comcast’s goal is to work to restore any services impacted for customers as quickly as possible and as soon as it is safe for employees to do so. Customers should remember that emergency management procedures dictate that power must be restored first and Comcast must receive clearance that it is safe for its crews to begin any restoration work.

If Comcast services are down in an area because of a power outage, local power must be restored before video, phone and internet services can begin working again. In some cases, customers may have power back but not their Xfinity services because commercial power has not been restored to Comcast’s network in their area.

Customer tips:

Customers should plug TV’s, modems and cable boxes into a surge protector to protect them from damage in case of lightning or a sudden power outage.

If customers have electricity but Xfinity services have not yet returned, Comcast recommends that customers restart or reset devices, including wireless gateways, modems, routers and cable boxes.

Customers should always stay clear of downed power and cable lines in the interest of safety.

The most effective way to get outage updates and information about Comcast services is to visit Xfinity.com/MyAccount or to access the Xfinity My Account app from any secure, internet-enabled mobile device.

For more information, customers can chat online with an agent, visit stormready.xfinity.com or connect with Comcast on Twitter at @ComcastCares

Customers can also prepare for severe weather by downloading free Xfinity apps, including:

Xfinity My Account: Manage your account, check for outages, report service interruptions and troubleshoot your equipment from any mobile device. You can also access My Account online from your computer.

Xfinity Connect: Xfinity Voice customers can send and receive texts from your home telephone number, listen to your voicemail, access your Comcast.net email and more.

Xfinity Stream: Customers can use the Xfinity Stream app on mobile devices to stream live TV and a selection of On Demand content using cellular networks. Plus, you can download select television shows and movies directly to your devices to watch offline later. X1 customers can also stream or download DVR content.

Xfinity WiFi Hotspots: With millions of Xfinity WiFi hotspots in our network, the Xfinity WiFi Hotspots app makes it easy to locate hotspots wherever you are. Customers can also visit the hotspot finder map online.