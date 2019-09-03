Sept. 3 - 12 p.m. CEMA Update on Hurricane Dorian

Category: Breaking News

Savannah Business Journal Staff Report

September 3, 2019 - Chatham County is now under a Tropical Storm and Storm Surge Warning, as well as a Hurricane Watch. Dorian is now a category 2 storm, but is growing in size and slowly moving northwest. Dorian is anticipated to begin impacting our area Wednesday morning and potential impacts include strong winds, heavy rains, and storm surge of 4-7 feet, with greatest impacts on the coast.

The Mandatory Evacuation order remains in effect for Zones A and B. All residents, visitors and businesses in Zones A and B should evacuate at this time. The westerly contraflow on I-16 is still in place and all four lanes of I-16 are flowing westerly towards Macon at this time.

The Evacuation Assembly Area (EAA) is currently open at the Savannah Civic Center and will close at 6 p.m. today, Tuesday, Sept. 3. The EAA will not be open tomorrow.

The Talmadge Memorial Bridge will be closed beginning at 8 p.m. Tuesday night. The City of Savannah has implemented a curfew beginning at 9 p.m. tonight, Tuesday, Sept. 3, and ending at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 4.

If you have any questions about the storm, don’t hesitate to call 912-201-4500.