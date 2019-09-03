Sept. 3 - Evacuation Assembly Area to Close at 6 p.m. Tonight

Category: Breaking News

Savannah Business Journal Staff Report

September 3, 2019 - The Evacuation Assembly Area (EAA) will stop accepting passengers at 6 p.m. tonight and will not reopen tomorrow due to potential impacts of Hurricane Dorian. Those needing to evacuate via the EAA need to do so today.

The Evacuation Assembly Area (EAA) opened at the Savannah Civic Center at 8 a.m. today, to assist people that cannot evacuate themselves from Chatham County. People can take a Chatham Area Transit (CAT) bus to the Civic Center free of charge.

The EAA requests the following:

Two bags or pieces of luggage per person.

If evacuating with an animal, only domesticated animals will be accepted. Animals should be in a crate and have shot records.

Mandatory evacuation of Zones A and B (everything in Chatham County east of I-95) is currently underway.