google-site-verification: google5ae98130f18ad244.html

Tuesday, September 03, 2019
   
Text Size

Sept. 3 - Evacuation Assembly Area to Close at 6 p.m. Tonight

Print Email

Last Updated on Tuesday, 03 September 2019 13:18 Editor 03 September 2019 Published on 03 September 2019 Hits: 4

Category: Breaking News

Savannah Business Journal Staff Report

September 3, 2019 - The Evacuation Assembly Area (EAA) will stop accepting passengers at 6 p.m. tonight and will not reopen tomorrow due to potential impacts of Hurricane Dorian. Those needing to evacuate via the EAA need to do so today.

The Evacuation Assembly Area (EAA) opened at the Savannah Civic Center at 8 a.m. today, to assist people that cannot evacuate themselves from Chatham County. People can take a Chatham Area Transit (CAT) bus to the Civic Center free of charge.

The EAA requests the following:

  • Two bags or pieces of luggage per person.
  • If evacuating with an animal, only domesticated animals will be accepted. Animals should be in a crate and have shot records.

Mandatory evacuation of Zones A and B (everything in Chatham County east of I-95) is currently underway.

Overall Rating (0)

0 out of 5 stars

Leave your comments

Post comment as a guest

0 / 300 Character restriction
Your text should be in between 10-300 characters
Your comments are subjected to administrator's moderation.
terms and condition.
    Comments | Add yours
    • No comments found
    CLICK to SUBSCRIBE and Support Great Journalism!

    Follow Us!

    TwitterFacebook

    UPCOMING EVENTS
    MY ACCOUNT
    CONTACT
    SOCIAL
    MORE
    ADVERTISE
    Coastal Empire News
    Headquarters: 35 Barnard St., Suite 300, Savannah, GA. 31401.
    Tel: 912-388-4692 | Hours: 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.