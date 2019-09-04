google-site-verification: google5ae98130f18ad244.html

Wednesday, September 04, 2019
   
Sept. 4 - 8 a.m. CEMA Hurricane Dorian Update

Savannah Business Journal Staff Report

September 4, 2019 - 8 a.m. UPDATE: Chatham County is under a Tropical Storm and Storm Surge Warning, as well as a Hurricane Watch. The core of Dorian should pass along the Georgia coast today into tonight. Dorian is expected to remain a powerful hurricane during the next few days.

Tropical Storm force winds will begin late this morning and are anticipated to continue for a 24 hour period in Chatham County. Tropical Storm force winds could bring down powerlines leading to power outages and could produce some structural damage.

According to the National Weather Service - Charleston, we should expect to see coastal rainfall of 6-10 inches and inland rainfall of 4-8 inches in our area; storm surge is expected to be 3-5 feet.  Torrential rain could be combined with storm surge could enhance the risk for dangerous flash flooding in our community. 

Isolated brief tornadoes are possible, mainly along and east of I-95. 

The Talmadge Memorial Bridge is closed. 

If you have any questions about the storm, don’t hesitate to call CEMA at 912-201-4500. There will be a press conference at 10 a.m. explaining any further updates, visit https://www.facebook.com/ChathamEMA/

