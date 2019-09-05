Sept. 4 - 10 p.m. CEMA Hurricane Dorian Update

Category: Breaking News

Savannah Business Journal Staff Report

September 4, 2019 - Chatham County remains under a Hurricane Watch, Flash Flood Watch, Storm Surge Warning, and Tropical Storm Warning. This means the conditions are favorable for tornadoes and tropical storm force winds. The eye of the storm is located 60 miles off the shore of Tybee Island. Chatham County is currently experiencing 40 mph sustained winds (inland) and 55-60 mph sustained winds (coastal) with 70 mph gusts. The combination of dangerous storm surge and the tide could cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded with rising waters moving inland from the shoreline. The water could reach 3 to 5 feet above ground if peak surge occurs during high tide. Rain levels are anticipated to be between 2-5 inches (inland) and 6-8 inches (coastal) across Chatham County. Surge-related flooding will depend on how close the center of Dorian comes to the coast, and can vary greatly over short distances.

Communication

Comcast/Xfinity has free Wi-Fi hotspots for everyone regardless of your customer status through Sept. 8, 2019

Safety/Security

Debris & Damage



As of 9 pm there are reports of 8 trees down in Chatham County.





Chatham County Public Works has crew members ready to remove debris after impacted areas have been assessed and it is safe for staff to access the areas.



Curfew Reminder



The City of Savannah and Town of Thunderbolt have implemented a curfew from 9 PM until 6 AM until further notice. There are no curfews in place for unincorporated Chatham County or any other jurisdictions within Chatham County at this time.

Food/Water/Shelter

Water utilities update. No municipality is scheduled to turn off water at this time. For those who have private water service, residents need to contact the provider for more information.



While the storms’ impact is yet to be determined, American Red Cross has set up shelters throughout the state to assist evacuees. For specific information, citizens are encouraged to call 1-800-RedCross.

Municipal/Court/Chatham County Public Schools CLOSURES

Chatham County offices are closed through Thursday, Sept. 5, and will resume normal business hours on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019.



City of Savannah offices are closed through Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019.



Chatham County Courts are closed through Friday, Sept. 6, and will resume normal hours on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019.



Savannah Chatham County Public School System is closed through Friday, Sept. 6, 2019.

Health/Medical

Savannah Animal Care on West Bryant Street will be open 24/7 for stray or unattended animals and pet emergencies during the storm.



The emergency departments of St. Josephs/Candler and Memorial hospitals are open.



Operating Hours of Urgent Care 24/7 Historic Savannah (8am-8pm), Urgent Care 24/7 Pooler (7am-midnight), and Urgent Care 24/7 Midtown (7AM-9PM)



Chatham County Public Health offices will be closed through Thursday Sept. 5, 2019.



Chatham Emergency Services indicate an increase in calls associated with limbs down impacting wires and therefore active fire alarms.

Energy

Hurricane Dorian continues to impact the Coastal Areas of Georgia Power’s service territory. The company assembled crews from around the state, and our neighboring states who stand ready to respond as quickly and as safely as possible. As of 9 PM there are 1503 persons affected by power outages.



As a reminder to customers please never touch any downed wire or low hanging wire, including Cable TV wires that touch a powerline. Never pull tree limbs off power lines yourself or enter areas with debris or downed trees as power lines may be buried in wreckage.



After the storm moves out of the affected areas and travel conditions are safe, damage assessment teams will begin to evaluate and repair services to customers.

Transportation

Chatham Area Transit (CAT) is suspended until further notice.



Roads:



Live, interactive, map of road closures in the area is available here: https://www.chathamemergency.org/PrepareNow/Dorian





I-16 contraflow has ended. However, this is not currently to allow residents to return to Chatham County, but to allow for resources and crews to be deployed to coastal areas as quickly as possible after the storm.



Bridge Closures:



Talmadge Bridge is closed until further notice.





The bridges onto Tybee Island, Wilmington Island, and Whitemarsh Island are not scheduled to close at this time. Any status changed will be included in future updates.



Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport:



Airlines have canceled all remaining flights for this evening, Sept. 4, 2019. We are hopeful that our airline partners can quickly rescue operations once the storm passes. Please continue to stay in touch with your airline for the most up-to-date flight information.



Georgia Port Authority:



Critical workforce should return to work at 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5





Administrative staff offices will be closed Thursday





GPA will resume full terminal operations (vessel, truck gate, intermodal) at 6 a.m. Friday, September 6





Employees should be sure to have their GPA credentials. Those who have schedule questions should contact their managers.





Monitor gaports.com for weather updates and further details.