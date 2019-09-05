Sept. 4 - Georgia Department of Defense Preparation for Hurricane Dorian

Category: Breaking News

Savannah Business Journal Staff Report

September 4, 2019 - The Georgia Department of Defense placed nearly 200 Georgia Guardsman on state active duty orders to fulfill missions assigned by the Georgia Emergency Management Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS) on September 4, 2019. Elements of the Tifton-based 110th Combat Support Sustainment Battalion and the Decatur-based 170th Military Police Battalion will provide logistical and law enforcement support to civil authorities.

In addition to those service members, the Georgia Department of Defense is comprised of units capable of executing multiple missions for GEMA/HS. The Georgia Air National Guard has route clearance teams prepared to clear roads of debris. The Georgia Army National Guard transportation units can negotiate impacted roads with all-terrain vehicles and cargo trucks in order to deliver supplies. Aviation assets can deliver water and food supplies for the establishment of points of distribution. The Georgia State Defense Force volunteers also bring a myriad of capabilities and skills to assist the response effort.

Governor Brian Kemp has authorized the activation of up to 2,000 Georgia National Guard personnel to respond in the wake of Hurricane Dorian. Upon GEMA/HS request for mission support, the Georgia Guard will bring additional personnel on duty.