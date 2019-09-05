Sept. 5 - CAT Fixed-Route Services Resuming Friday

Category: Breaking News

Savannah Business Journal Staff Report

September 5, 2019 - Chatham Area Transit’s fixed-route bus operations will resume service on Friday after being suspended due to Hurricane Dorian.

In addition, CAT’s customer service line, (912) 233-5767, will also resume operations. The ticket window will also re-open on Friday at the JMR Intermodal Transit Center, 610 W. Oglethorpe Avenue.

CAT’s paratransit service, CAT Mobility, will remain suspended Friday in order to assist in the re-entry process for residents with medical needs. However, CAT Mobility reservations can be made Friday and regular paratransit services will resume on Saturday.

At this time, CAT is still determining when Savannah Belles Ferry system operations will resume.