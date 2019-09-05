Sept. 5 - Evacuation Order Lifted, Re-Entry Permitted into Chatham County

Category: Breaking News

Savannah Business Journal Staff Report

September 5, 2019 - Governor Brian Kemp has lifted the mandatory evacuation order for the coastal counties of Georgia. All Chatham County residents can return to their homes at this time.

The Talmadge Bridge has reopened.

CEMA will be working throughout the day to return those who evacuated to an inland shelter through the Evacuation Assembly Area.

Soldiers, civilians, and family members of Hunter Army Airfield (HAAF) are to follow the guidance of the Fort Stewart/Hunter Army Airfield senior command.

Returning residents should be aware of the potential of power outages, downed powerlines, and debris in roadways. Remember that if a traffic signal is out it should be treated as a four-way stop.

Georgia Power crews are working to restore power throughout Chatham County. Please visit their outages map for further information.