Sept. 6 - CEMA Returns to Operating Condition 5

Category: Breaking News
Savannah Business Journal Staff Report
September 6, 2019 - Hurricane Dorian is no longer a threat to Chatham County, therefore Chatham Emergency Management Agency (CEMA) returned to Operating Condition 5 (OPCON 5) at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 5.
CEMA is in OPCON 5 from June 1 through Nov. 30 every year in preparedness for hurricane season.
Overall Rating (0)
Comments | Add yours
- No comments found
Stickies
Lovies
UPCOMING EVENTS
- Aug. 30 - Savannah Philharmonic Unveils Its 2019 Picnic in the Park Theme: Color Your World With Music
- Aug. 26 - Buy Local Savannah Celebrates 20 Years With The Big Barn Business Bash Sept. 9
- Aug. 19 - Carriage Trade Public Relations Announces August Open for Business®: Does Your Pitch Pass the Test?
- Aug. 19 - City Hosting Savannah Jazz Lecture
- Aug. 16 - Savannah SCORE Announces Finalists for "BizPitch Savannah 2019" Entrepreneurial Competition
Leave your comments
Login to post a comment
Post comment as a guest