Sept. 6 - CEMA Returns to Operating Condition 5

Category: Breaking News

Savannah Business Journal Staff Report

September 6, 2019 - Hurricane Dorian is no longer a threat to Chatham County, therefore Chatham Emergency Management Agency (CEMA) returned to Operating Condition 5 (OPCON 5) at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 5.

CEMA is in OPCON 5 from June 1 through Nov. 30 every year in preparedness for hurricane season.