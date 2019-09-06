google-site-verification: google5ae98130f18ad244.html

Friday, September 06, 2019
   
Sept. 6 - CEMA Returns to Operating Condition 5

Savannah Business Journal Staff Report

September 6, 2019 - Hurricane Dorian is no longer a threat to Chatham County, therefore Chatham Emergency Management Agency (CEMA) returned to Operating Condition 5 (OPCON 5) at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 5.

CEMA is in OPCON 5 from June 1 through Nov. 30 every year in preparedness for hurricane season.

