Overall Rating (0)

PHOTO: Part of the 60 acre tract on Jimmy Deloach Pkwy that was to have been the home for the heralded Tradeport Busines center One project in Pooler.

By Lou Phelps, Savannah Business Journal

December 15, 2016 - On Friday, Nov. 18, James Sidney Johnson of Sandy Springs, GA, a suburb of Atlanta, was sentenced to a federal prison sentence of five and one-half years with an additional three years of probation to follow.

It's an event that might have gone unnoticed in Savannah.

But, a group of Savannah and Atlanta investors who got financially hurt by Johnson's actions to the tune of millons spent, and millions lost, want the case to come to the public's attention for multiple reasons.

Johnson stole money from a real estate development group he initiated, bringing in investors from Savannah and Atlanta. His actions resulted in the loss of land and a major warehouse to foreclosure, and the loss of unrealized potential.

The Court imposed total restitution in the amount of $546,380 last month which Johnson owes to the project investors of Tradeport Business Center One in Pooler, a Savannah-based land acquisition and warehouse development venture initiated by him in 2006. Those investors include some of Savannah’s most distinguished names, including business executives, physicians and area philanthropists, many considered "savvy investors," states one. Three million was spent on one parcel, alone.

The original Tradeport land tracts consisted of approximately 60 acres of ground in total, located on the northwest corner of Jimmy Deloach Parkway and Benton Boulevard (pictured), and approximately one mile west of I-95. In 2006, it was viewed as a prime site for commercial real estate development with the projected growth of the Georgia Port and Chatham County ... the kind of empty land everyone drives by daily in West Chatham county.

According to Randy Roulier, one of the investors, it’s important that the story is brought to the public's attention because of how long it took for the case to be concluded and restitution to be paid - though they are grateful for the prosecution by the Federal government - and also because there is concern that other investors may have been harmed by Johnson over the past four years until he was brought to justice. Rourlier is the owner of BWAB Inc./Fairway Resources.

“An investigation into Johnson's actions in managing Tradeport began in 2013 after Johnson disclosed to his investors in late 2012 that he had taken (Johnson used the term "borrowed" in his written admission) all of Tradeport's cash reserves and that the project was completely broke versus having a significant cash reserve consistent with his representations over a several year period,” explains Roulier, who spoke exclusively with the Savannah Business Journal.

Earlier this year, Johnson pled guilty to a charge of felony wire fraud in conjunction with his fabrication of a bank statement which he generated in Nov. 2011, used by the Justice Dept. to build a case against him. Johnson then sent the bank statement electronically to a project investor.

The falsified statement showed a cash balance of approximately $478,000 when, in fact, it was subsequently determined that the entity shown on the statement never had any bank account anywhere – it never had a single dollar of cash.

The original Tradeport investor group consisted of twenty-nine individuals/families that contributed $3.525 million to capitalize the project back in mid-2006. Of that total, approximately two-thirds of the investors were Savannah-based. The remaining investors were primarily Atlanta-based, plus there were two out-of-state investors, according to Roulier.

Johnson was immediately and unanimously terminated by the investor group and, after gaining access to full historic accounting records, a preliminary report was submitted to the police in Sandy Springs and subsequently to the FBI office in Savannah.

“The FBI worked on the case for more than two full years and wound up referring the case to the U.S. Department of Justice for the Southern District of Georgia, located in Savannah, when many of the facts regarding Johnson's criminal actions had been verified. The DOJ presented the single wire fraud plea arrangement to Johnson late in 2015 in order to avoid the time and cost associated with a formal criminal trial,” explains Roulier.

The key parties involved in prosecuting Johnson were Ms. Jennifer Solari, DOJ, and Special Agent Tim Fehmel, FBI. Chief Judge Lisa Wood presiding over both the plea arrangement in January, 2016 and the sentencing in November, 2016. The specific case identifiers are: Case Number 2014R00452 and Court Docket Number 15-CR-00211.

“The final Probation Report presented to the Court prior to Johnson's recent sentencing hearing found that Johnson's theft of project funds and his related actions to cover-up that activity were very extensive and long-standing. Specifically, it was determined that Johnson transferred almost $1,042,000 in project funds to himself or his business affiliates in more than 70 separate transactions from 2009 through 2012. Although some of these funds were repaid by Johnson, the final restitution amount represents the amount still remaining outstanding prior to his sentencing hearing,” Roulier relates.

In addition to the wire fraud/falsified bank statement cited earlier, Johnson also presented false information and financial statements in writing and through emails to the Tradeport investors on numerous occasions over time in order to hide his criminal schemes, according to court documents.

The FBI also found that Johnson attempted to obstruct justice during their investigation when he presented them with a fabricated note receivable, dated all the way back in 2009, supposedly between Tradeport and a Johnson-controlled affiliate.

But unfortunatley, the nightmare isn’t over. The investors due additional restitution were recently notified by the Justice Dept. that Johnson has filed an appeal.

And, several project investors recently received victim notices from the DOJ that Johnson has now appealed the prison sentence he received last month.

“As a group, many of us are quite frustrated since it took almost four years after Johnson admitted his actions to finally get to a point where he's facing some form of punishment. In the meantime, he's been free to come and go from a business standpoint,” says Roulier.

They wonder, also, if he has been involved in new real estate deals over the four year period. that it took all of this to come to light.

With funds stolen, a 257,000 sq. ft. warehouse developed on the land was lost to foreclosure. Twenty acres were developed, 20 acres were lost without cash to pay costs, and the final 20 acres were sold this last July "at about one half of the fair market value," states Roulier. Like any large tracts of land in Chatham County, the new Army Corps of Engineer flood maps that have created a great deal of uncertainty in valuation. But that sale has helped to recoup some of their losses.

Their commercial real estate project on behalf of the investors is now closed down, Roulier states, but they remain determined to follow Johnson's case.