Overall Rating (0)

Commercial Real Estate

Category: Commercial Real Estate

Savannah Business Journal Staff Report

March 29, 2018 - JLL has been selected by the City of Savannah to manage the development of the new Savannah Arena and Canal District, the city’s largest undertaking to date.

“I look forward to turning this dream that I share with so many of our citizens into a reality,” said Savannah Mayor Eddie DeLoach. “This project is going to move Savannah forward. It’s time to start turning dirt!”

The new 149,000-square-foot Arena will contain approximately 9,000 seats, including club seats and luxury suites. The site will also provide approximately 3,000 structured parking spaces, allowing thousands of visitors to experience the $140 million project’s expansive new features.

“This project is going to be a powerful catalyst for the City of Savannah. JLL is looking forward to leading the process that will create of a one-of-a-kind vibrant destination,” said Brian Terrell, Managing Director for JLL Project & Development Services for the Southeast US. “The Arena and Canal District will attract visitors, businesses and a new wave of investment into the neighborhoods of West Savannah.”

JLL will be responsible for the management of the Arena’s design, construction, closeout and transition to operations. On a large scale, the JLL team is tasked with providing owner’s representation and overall project management services for the development, and will work in conjunction with local Savannah partners, The Polote Corporation and Greenline Architecture.

The Canal District will be constructed in phases and accompany the space around the planned Arena, which will be positioned in the core of Savannah, west of West Boundary Street.

“The Arena and subsequent Canal District development will completely transform this part of the city into an entertainment and recreation destination,” said Pete Shonka, executive director of Arena development.

Although an official start date for the project has yet to be announced, digital renderings of the development have been released. The Arena is projected to be completed as early as 2021.

“This project is designed to become another timeless element of Savannah, and we’re excited to work closely with the City and our partners to create a place that makes this community proud,” Heath Hans, Vice President for JLL Project & Development Services. “We look forward to sharing progress as we continue to reach milestones in the planning and development phases.”