Overall Rating (0)

PHOTO: Jenkins County Commissioners at ceremony to mark activation of new solar energy farm.

Savannah Business Journal Special Report

November 28, 2016– Clean, green electric power began flowing a week ago from a major utility-scale solar array built by Boston-based Citizens Energy Corporation (CE) on an old dairy farm in southeastern Georgia. It is the 15th project supported by Citizens Energy in Georgia.

Electricity from the Old Midville Solar Project in Millen began feeding into the transmission grid after the symbolic pulling of an electric switch by Brian Morrissey, Managing Director of Citizens Solar, and Jenkins County Commission Chairman Jerry Henry.

Local business and elected leaders also attended the commissioning ceremony for the 28-megawatt solar farm, built on 233 acres of a closed dairy farm. The $45 million project, one of the largest investments in Jenkins County in years, created 250 construction jobs.

Power from the project’s 90,000 ground-mounted panels will produce about 45,000 megawatt hours of electricity annually, enough to power close to 3,000 homes or displace 28,000 tons of carbon every year – the equivalent of taking 6,000 cars off the road.

The project, permitted by the Jenkins County Development Authority, is selling all the electricity to Georgia Power in keeping with the utility’s aggressive support of renewable energy, accordig to CE.

Citizens Energy was selected by Georgia Power as a renewable energy provider through a highly competitive bid, the firm states, and will add $250,000 annually to county tax revenues.

“We’re proud of our work with our partners here in Jenkins County to build the largest solar array to date in our portfolio of 30 projects,” said Brian Morrissey, a Georgia native and West Point graduate who has directed Citizens Solar’s growth over the last six years.

“This project is a win-win for everyone. It provides affordable green energy that cuts down on greenhouse gas emissions, brings jobs and significant tax dollars to Jenkins County, and generates revenues our parent company, non-profit Citizens Energy Corporation, uses to help the poor.”

“Jenkins County is extremely proud to welcome Citizens Energy Corporation as a corporate citizen to our community. Their extensive solar panel enterprise will provide clean energy to area citizens for many years,” said Jenkins County Commission Chairman Jerry Henry, who also sits on the board of the Jenkins County Development Authority. “The construction period and ongoing operations here are creating additional economic development, job creation, and improved business opportunities for Jenkins County.”

Citizens Solar is a division of Citizens Energy Corporation (www.citizensenergy.com), a Boston-based non-profit founded by former Congressman Joseph P. Kennedy II. Under Kennedy’s leadership as chairman and president, Citizens Energy has compiled a 35-year history of channeling revenues from successful energy ventures to programs that help the poor. Citizens Solar is a major developer of utility-scale solar arrays that specializes in building solar farms on capped and closed landfills and other underused land parcels. Profits from the various solar farm projects fund CE’s non-profit work.

The Jenkins County Development Authority is a quasi-public agency dedicated to the mission of driving economic development in Jenkins County, located midway between the urban centers of Augusta and Savannah. The 10-member authority board, made up of designated elected officials and private-sector representatives, seeks to bring new jobs and business opportunities to the county.