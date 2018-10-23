Overall Rating (0)

Technology & Innovation

Savannah Business Journal Staff Report

October 22, 2018 - Parker’s recently debuted new self-checkout technology at the company’s high-volume retail store at 10 Godley Station Blvd. in Pooler, Ga. and announced plans to expand the technology at locations throughout the company’s footprint.

“Our goal is always to deliver the ultimate in-store experience for our loyal customers,” said Parker’s President and CEO Greg Parker, who has been honored as the Convenience Store News Tech Executive of the Year. “This is an important step forward in our overall technology strategy at Parker’s and in meeting the changing needs of consumers.”

Parker’s completes more than 125,000 transactions daily at 54 retail stores in Georgia and South Carolina. Developed in conjunction with NCR, the new self-checkout technology speeds up transaction time and frees up cashiers to serve as in-store concierges, enabling them to focus on the total customer experience.

“Our new self-checkout technology is designed to offer Parker’s customers a frictionless shopping experience,” said Parker’s Chief Operating Officer Jeff Bush, who spearheaded the development and implementation of the new technology. “The customer feedback to the new self-checkout stations at our Pooler store has been overwhelmingly positive.”

Rashawn Ross, a frequent Parker’s shopper who lives near the Pooler store, was impressed by the new technology.

“This new self-checkout system is pretty fast,” he said. “You just go in, scan your items and pay.”

Founded in 1976, Parker’s has been ranked on Inc.’s elite list of the top 5,000 fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. for four consecutive years and was recently honored as the 2018 Convenience Foodservice Leader of the Year by Convenience Store News. The company has earned accolades for its Parker’s Rewards loyalty program, award-winning Fueling the Community charitable initiative, innovative mobile app and acclaimed PumpPal program, which has saved customers more than $10 million since its inception.

Parker’s employs nearly 1,000 individuals throughout the region and is currently hiring for a wide range of positions.