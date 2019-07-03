Overall Rating (0)

Technology & Innovation

Savannah Business Journal Staff Report

July 3, 2019 - Parker’s recently launched DailyPay technology, which offers the opportunity for employees to get paid daily, weekly or on demand. Designed to promote financial wellness, offer flexibility and encourage employee retention, DailyPay enables Parker’s employees to get paid when they need money, without having to wait for a traditional bi-weekly or monthly payday.

Parker’s is the first Savannah-area company to implement DailyPay technology and one of the first in the convenience store industry to roll out the program.

“This new DailyPay technology is part of our larger vision to support our employees and to offer them another level of financial freedom,” said Parker’s President Jeff Bush. “People no longer are working just for pay -- they work for the culture, the atmosphere and the benefits. We want to continue to build a holistic culture of support for our employees, at work and in life.”

When a Parker’s team member clocks out at the end of a work shift, their pay is calculated, banked and visible on the DailyPay app. Employees can transfer some or all of their banked pay at any point for a nominal fee and can track their accumulated earnings during each pay period using the available balance feature.

On the next official pay day, the team member will receive any remaining pay that has not already been transferred. The DailyPay technology can be linked to a traditional bank account, pay card or debit card.

Christine Cherry, store manager at the Parker’s location on Dean Forest Road in Savannah, Ga., believes the DailyPay option will make a positive impact on team members throughout the company.

“DailyPay gives our team members the peace of mind of knowing that if they have a flat tire or an unexpected financial expense, they can get their pay quickly and easily, without having to wait for payday,” said Cherry. “We’re excited about this new technology and the flexibility it offers everyone who works at Parker’s.”

Parker’s employs nearly 1,000 individuals throughout coastal Georgia and South Carolina and provides free financial counseling services and financial wellness classes for team members.

Founded in 1976, Parker’s has earned accolades for its Parker’s Rewards loyalty program, award-winning Fueling the Community charitable initiative, innovative mobile app and acclaimed Parker’s Rewards program, which has saved customers $10 million+ since its inception.

Parker’s has been ranked on Inc.’s elite list of the top 5,000 fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. for four consecutive years, has been recognized by USA Today for its impressive food selection and has earned raves as a top-rated restaurant on TripAdvisor. The company completes more than 125,000 transactions daily.