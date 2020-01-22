Overall Rating (0)

Technology & Innovation

Category: Technology & Innovation

Savannah Business Journal Staff Report

January 22, 2020 - The growing Savannah-based Enmarket convenience store chain recently began to roll out a new customer rewards program called Enjoy Rewards.

Enmarket’s Enjoy Rewards will enable customers to earn fuel discounts by buying gas or diesel fuel as well as food and other merchandise inside the store. Those discounts can amount to as much as $2 off per gallon on fuel purchases.

“This rewards program provides significant savings for our customers and also maximizes convenience,” said Brett Giesick, president of Enmarket, the 49th largest convenience store chain in the country. “Participants will be able to earn and redeem rewards at any of our 125 stores.”

Other features of the program include a coffee club, frozen beverage club and roller grill club, each of which awards a customer a free item after six purchases, plus a free annual birthday reward.

Enjoy Rewards also offers registration rewards such as a one-time 10-cents-a-gallon discount and five free fountain drinks or coffees. Customers may pick up a card at any Enmarket location and can register the card online or on the Enmarket Enjoy Rewards mobile app to start redeeming their fuel discounts. From there, Enmarket customers have the option to either use the physical card or enter their phone number at checkout to access their accounts and rewards.

In addition to providing access to the rewards program, the card can be activated as a method of payment, called enPay. When customers pay for their fuel with enPay, they earn 10 cents off each gallon purchased in that transaction. The enPay card allows customers to make transactions using a secure PIN after linking the card directly to their checking account.

The software that powers the rewards program was developed by Paytronix, while the payment platform is delivered by Zipline.

“We strategically chose two leaders in their respective fields as our partners for this initiative,” continued Giesick. “Paytronix is the industry leader in its category and has the most experience of any company on the market—they truly understand how to use their deep intelligence to drive individual action. In fact, both companies have proven that they understand how to incentivize customers in a meaningful way through offers that are relevant to each individual. We’re building an ecosystem that allows for future integrations that will be seamless to our customers and make the Enmarket shopping experience second to none in the industry.”

This rewards program signals Enmarket’s commitment to its reputation as a technology-driven company designed to make customer experiences faster and more convenient. Last year, the chain became one of the first convenience store chains in the U.S. to introduce new mobile payment technology in the form of a self-checkout service that allows customer to skip register lines and pay for purchases instantly via Enmarket’s smartphone app.