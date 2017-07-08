Overall Rating (0)

Construction & Building

(PHOTO) The Felder & Associates' team in front of the recently completed Bouhan Falligant new law firm building on the south end of Forsyth Park in Savannah's Historic District. Brian Felder is in the center.)

Savannah Busiiness Journal Staff Report

June 16, 2017 – One of Savannah’s leading and historic law firms. Bouhan Falligant LLP, has moved into its new offices at the south end of Forsyth Park. Construction on the 18,000 sq. ft. office building located at One West Park Avenue, has been completed.

According to Brian Felder, managing principal of Felder & Associates, who designed the building, “We began this project by looking at other large-scale buildings located around Forsyth Park.”

“The Chicago-style of design, prominent in Savannah with examples like the Germania Bank, the Dunbar Theater, Adler’s and the News Press Building (all lost, save the News Press,) was the inspiration for the building. This style has characteristic pilasters, wide, stacked window bays, and simple cast stone ornamentation. The interior design approach centered on creating a modern and efficient layout,” he explained.

“We wanted a building that fit within the context around the south end of the park. We looked at the Telfair Hospital, the Sears Building, the Armory and the apartment building at W. Gwinnett and Whitaker. All are large-scale commercial buildings, and they set the time frame for placing this building. We wanted the appearance of matching their construction methods with similar materials and fenestration (openings),” he added. “It was important to us to create a building that suited our image of the law firm. In my opinion, we couldn’t move this group of lawyers out of the Armstrong House and into a West Chatham office building. The building needed to fit the firm, and its prominent location on the southern end of Forsyth Park. Additionally, it was an exercise in designing a building that fit the context and addressed the corner of W. Park and Bull Streets. It needed to anchor that corner. The attorneys wanted a more democratic and efficient layout to the office,” Felder said.

The building also includes ‘point-of-use’ controls for HVAC, allowing more individualized control of comfort systems. “For instance, if two offices are warm on the southwest corner, we don’t have to chill the entire floor. We can just bring down the corner zone to be in the comfort zone. We also have highly-efficient HVAC systems. The envelope is as tight as it can be to lessen air infiltration and to provide a thermal break from the outside. We used daylighting and dimmable LED lighting to allow control and lessen the amount of artificial light needed. Every office has a window. We would expect a 30-50% reduction in energy use per person, when compared to their existing building,” Felder stated.

The project was constructed in approximately 9 months, “a bit of a record for a custom private office building in our area,” he also added.

Established in 2012, Felder & Associates specializes in historic preservation, commercial architecture, adaptive reuse architecture, corporate interior design, high-end residential design, green building and neo-traditional building. The firm has a staff of LEED accredited architects and interior designers who focus on sustainability.