google-site-verification: google5ae98130f18ad244.html

Thursday, February 22, 2018
   
Text Size

Construction & Building

Feb. 22 - The Dewitt Tilton Group Breaks Ground on New Livingood’s Location

Print Email

Last Updated on Thursday, 22 February 2018 02:40 Caila Brown 22 February 2018 Published on 21 February 2018 Hits: 8

Category: Construction & Building

Savannah Business Journal Staff Report

February 22, 2018 - Livingood’s Appliances and Bedding held a groundbreaking ceremony on a new location, 1225 West U.S. Hwy 80 in Pooler, Ga. The Dewitt Tilton Group, a commercial construction firm based in Savannah, Ga., has been hired to build the 12,000-square ft. structure.

Livingood’s is a family owned appliance and mattress company with locations in Savannah and Okatie, S.C. Founded in 1976, the store sells major brands that include Bosch, Sub Zero/Wolf, Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Serta, Tempur-Pedic®, Electrolux, Maytag and General Electric.

The new location in Pooler will be the company’s third showroom and will serve customers in west Chatham County.

“We saw a need to expand into the Pooler area,” said Phyllis Livingood, president and co-owner of Livingood’s. “We have a growing base of customers who live in the area and wanted to make shopping more convenient for them.”

The Dewitt Tilton Group expects the project to take approximately seven months with work to begin immediately.

“Livingood’s has always been a favorite among locals in the Lowcountry,” said Chris Tilton, co-owner of The Dewitt Tilton Group. “The new showroom will give Livingood’s an opportunity to better serve their customers and reach a wider audience.”

According to the World Population Review, Pooler, Ga. has experienced a 21.96 percent population growth between 2010 and 2016, where it was reported that the population size of Pooler, Ga. was 23,744.

 

Overall Rating (0)

0 out of 5 stars

Leave your comments

Post comment as a guest

0 / 300 Character restriction
Your text should be in between 10-300 characters
Your comments are subjected to administrator's moderation.
terms and condition.
    Comments | Add yours
    • No comments found
    CLICK to receive NEWS ALERTS

    Follow Us!

    TwitterFacebook

    UPCOMING EVENTS

    Komento Activities

    Guest - What is wrong with our city representatives - Commented on Jan. 18 – Grocers and Retailer... in Joomla Article
    How could this be unanimous. What would the representatives do if the companies called the police e...
    about 1 month ago
    MY ACCOUNT
    CONTACT
    SOCIAL
    MORE
    ADVERTISE
    Coastal Empire News
    Headquarters: 35 Barnard St., Suite 300, Savannah, GA. 31401.
    Tel: 912-388-4692 | Hours: 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.