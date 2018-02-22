Overall Rating (0)

Construction & Building

Category: Construction & Building

Savannah Business Journal Staff Report

February 22, 2018 - Livingood’s Appliances and Bedding held a groundbreaking ceremony on a new location, 1225 West U.S. Hwy 80 in Pooler, Ga. The Dewitt Tilton Group, a commercial construction firm based in Savannah, Ga., has been hired to build the 12,000-square ft. structure.

Livingood’s is a family owned appliance and mattress company with locations in Savannah and Okatie, S.C. Founded in 1976, the store sells major brands that include Bosch, Sub Zero/Wolf, Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Serta, Tempur-Pedic®, Electrolux, Maytag and General Electric.

The new location in Pooler will be the company’s third showroom and will serve customers in west Chatham County.

“We saw a need to expand into the Pooler area,” said Phyllis Livingood, president and co-owner of Livingood’s. “We have a growing base of customers who live in the area and wanted to make shopping more convenient for them.”

The Dewitt Tilton Group expects the project to take approximately seven months with work to begin immediately.

“Livingood’s has always been a favorite among locals in the Lowcountry,” said Chris Tilton, co-owner of The Dewitt Tilton Group. “The new showroom will give Livingood’s an opportunity to better serve their customers and reach a wider audience.”

According to the World Population Review, Pooler, Ga. has experienced a 21.96 percent population growth between 2010 and 2016, where it was reported that the population size of Pooler, Ga. was 23,744.