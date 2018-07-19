Overall Rating (0)

Construction & Building

Category: Construction & Building

PHOTO: Members of the Suares family with the Savannah City Council at Thursday’s City Council Meeting.

Savannah Business Journal Staff Report

July 19, 2018 - The City of Savannah has awarded the first contracts under its new Savannah Business Enterprise (SBE) program adopted by City Hall earlier this year. The program includes awarding additional points to locally-owned businesses.

Two contracts totaling $115,000 for lot clearing and debris removal were awarded to the lowest bidding company, Family Lawn Care, LLC (FLC). FLC is a locally owned company which was started in 2006 by Jesse and DeShay Suares with one lawnmower and a car borrowed from Deshay’s mother. After hearing about the SBE program, Mr. Suares worked with the Office of Business Opportunity to get certified as a small, local business.

The SBE program takes eligible contracts under $100,000 and permits only locally owned businesses to bid. By placing these contracts under the SBE program, the City leverages these expenditures to spur economic growth by ensuring the dollars stay within the local economy.

“Supporting local small businesses is a major priority for the City. By purchasing goods and services from certified SBEs, we not only help those companies grow but also ensure more City dollars stay in our community, creating jobs and fostering a vibrant economy.” said Director of Business Opportunity, Manny Dominguez.

The Office of Business Opportunity is holding its next free certification workshop at noon on August 8 at 801 E. Gwinnett St. Businesses can learn more about the program by visiting www.savannahga.gov/business, calling the Office of Business Opportunity at 912-652-3582.