Overall Rating (0)

google-site-verification: google5ae98130f18ad244.html

Thursday, July 19, 2018
   
Text Size

Construction & Building

FEATURE: Family Lawn Care Awarded City of Savannah’s first ‘Small Business Enterprise’ Contract

Print Email

Last Updated on Thursday, 19 July 2018 16:59 Lou Phelps 19 July 2018 Published on 19 July 2018 Hits: 9

Category: Construction & Building

PHOTO:  Members of the Suares family with the Savannah City Council at Thursday’s City Council Meeting.

Savannah Business Journal Staff Report

July 19, 2018 - The City of Savannah has awarded the first contracts under its new Savannah Business Enterprise (SBE) program adopted by City Hall earlier this year.  The program includes awarding additional points to locally-owned businesses. 

Two contracts totaling $115,000 for lot clearing and debris removal were awarded to the lowest bidding company, Family Lawn Care, LLC (FLC). FLC is a locally owned company which was started in 2006 by Jesse and DeShay Suares with one lawnmower and a car borrowed from Deshay’s mother. After hearing about the SBE program, Mr. Suares worked with the Office of Business Opportunity to get certified as a small, local business.

The SBE program takes eligible contracts under $100,000 and permits only locally owned businesses to bid. By placing these contracts under the SBE program, the City leverages these expenditures to spur economic growth by ensuring the dollars stay within the local economy.

“Supporting local small businesses is a major priority for the City. By purchasing goods and services from certified SBEs, we not only help those companies grow but also ensure more City dollars stay in our community, creating jobs and fostering a vibrant economy.”  said Director of Business Opportunity, Manny Dominguez.

The Office of Business Opportunity is holding its next free certification workshop at noon on August 8 at 801 E. Gwinnett St. Businesses can learn more about the program by visiting www.savannahga.gov/business, calling the Office of Business Opportunity at 912-652-3582.

Overall Rating (0)

0 out of 5 stars

Leave your comments

Post comment as a guest

0 / 300 Character restriction
Your text should be in between 10-300 characters
Your comments are subjected to administrator's moderation.
terms and condition.
    Comments | Add yours
    • No comments found
    CLICK to SUBSCRIBE and Support Great Journalism!

    Follow Us!

    TwitterFacebook

    UPCOMING EVENTS

    Komento Activities

    Guest - Lisa Porter-Grenn, M.D. - Commented on Jan. 8 – Judge Edenfield denie... in Joomla Article
    This is a qui tam law suit without sufficient merit. If Schaengold is so worried about hospital cost...
    about 3 years ago
    Guest - Jack - Commented on Aug. 23 - Phelps on Politics -... in Joomla Article
    "Goose that laid the golden EYE? You're right, that is hard to argue with.
    about 2 years ago
    Guest - JR Lee - Commented on MPC approves plan for new Walm... in Joomla Article
    Great, another complex to attract Savannah's finest entitlement minded individuals. Another complex ...
    about 2 years ago
    Guest - Robin Sherman - Commented on Jan. 4 – COMMENTARY: New Year... in Joomla Article
    Excellent post, Ms. Phelps. Effective government can only occur when the public is informed. Transpa...
    about 2 years ago
    Guest - Tao of Me - Commented on Why is Memorial Hospital Being... in Joomla Article
    They aren't telling Memorial employees anything about this. A recent survey of the facilities by Nic...
    about 2 years ago
    Guest - Genie Brazzeal - Commented on Feb. 24 – Lawyer and former Al... in Joomla Article
    Thank you, Mr. Bordeaux! Bring some honesty to this court. No more winking like I experienced.
    about 2 years ago
    Guest - Karl - Commented on Feb. 25 - Memorial Hospital’s ... in Joomla Article
    Good article. Has a lot of information that is very difficult for "team members"(employees) to find....
    about 2 years ago
    Guest - Susan Worthington - Commented on May 13 – UPDATED 11:39 a.m. HC... in Joomla Article
    In 1953 there was not such a thing as a trauma or neonatal program. The need for Neonatal Services ...
    about 2 years ago
    Guest - Linda Dominy - Commented on June 8 – EDITORIAL: Immediate ... in Joomla Article
    As a clinical team member this makes me sad and it would never happen. We can argue politics all day...
    about 2 years ago
    Guest - Judy - Commented on Savannah’s Title Max Bankruptc... in Joomla Article
    How Tracy Young was allowed to file for bankruptcy or chapter 11 is amazing. Title Max should be ch...
    about 2 years ago
    Guest - Samantha Claar - Commented on Aug. 7 - COMMENTARY: Je suis “... in Joomla Article
    Pertinent questions that deserve real answers. If upper management - appointed and elected - can't ...
    about 2 years ago
    Guest - Lisa Grant - Commented on Aug. 11 - Jonathan Christy, MD... in Joomla Article
    I have seen this guys work for my own eyes through an associates who received a revision of TKR by D...
    about 3 years ago
    Guest - Jason - Commented on Aug 9 - Lyndy Brannen Retires ... in Joomla Article
    Just a clarification - WRHQ (Quality Rock Q105.3) is owned by Thoroughbred Communications.
    about 3 years ago
    Guest - Drew - Commented on Apr. 21 - WaterWays Township N... in Joomla Article
    Rewarding a gated community is for community development is about as stuck in the past as it gets.
    about 3 years ago
    Guest - Felton - Commented on June 17 – Ameris Bancorp acqui... in Joomla Article
    If "This acquisition increases Ameris Bank’s total assets to approximately $5.4 billion," then the a...
    about 3 years ago
    MY ACCOUNT
    CONTACT
    SOCIAL
    MORE
    ADVERTISE
    Coastal Empire News
    Headquarters: 35 Barnard St., Suite 300, Savannah, GA. 31401.
    Tel: 912-388-4692 | Hours: 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.