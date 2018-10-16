Overall Rating (0)

google-site-verification: google5ae98130f18ad244.html

Tuesday, October 16, 2018
   
Construction & Building

Oct. 16 - Arya Hospitality Breaks Ground on New Retail Center in Savannah

16 October 2018

Savannah Business Journal Staff Report

October 16, 2018 - Arya Hospitality, a development and investment company, broke ground on a new retail center in Savannah. The Dewitt Tilton Group has been contracted to construct the new property, which will be called the Chatham Exchange and will be located at the corner of Chatham Parkway and Highway 17.

The Arya Hospitality portfolio of hotels includes an array of iconic brands such as Intercontinental Hotels, Radisson Hotel Group and Choice Hotels. This is Arya Hospitality’s first retail center of its kind.

“We are ecstatic to build this center in Savannah,” said Neil Sharma, Vice President of Arya Hospitality. “The center is situated at a prime, central location in the county and will have a sleek, contemporary feel to it. The design is something that the area really hasn’t seen yet, and we are looking forward to bringing this style to this part of town.”

The 8,787 sq. ft. building will have visibility at the high traffic intersection of 33,000 vehicles and will be leased to various retailers. Tenants will enjoy the ease of access along with supporting residences, corporate offices and institutional businesses. The space’s design is ideal for a host of businesses including fast food restaurants, salons of every kind, medical use, postal and cellular carriers.

“We’re ready to get moving,” remarked Chris Tilton, president and co-founder of the Dewitt Tilton Group. “It is important to us to create a building that exemplifies the Arya brand and the standards set by the company’s portfolio of companies across the U.S."

Arya Hospitality’s developments in the Savannah area include the Candlewood Suites at Savannah Airport, the Holiday Inn in Savannah’s Historic District and Clarion Inn and Suites at Savannah Gateway/I-95.

“We chose the Dewitt Tilton Group because we know they’ll be able to handle the challenges of a complicated and demanding design-build,” added Sharma. “They can navigate through the myriad of local code and other red tape issues to help the process go smoothly and efficiently.”

The construction of the new center is scheduled to be completed by the summer of 2019. The center is located at 4317 Ogeechee Road, Savannah, GA 31405.

