Overall Rating (0)

Savannah Business Journal Staff Report

March 15, 2019 - FedEx Ground officially opened a Large Package Processing Center in Savannah on Thursday, March 7, 2019. The event speakers included Don Davis, Managing Director for FedEx Ground; Vinay D’Souza, Vice President of Operations Support and Engineering; and the honorable Van Johnson, Alderman, City of Savannah District I.

During the event, Managing Director for FedEx Ground, Don Davis, presented a ceremonial check of $5,000 to Union Mission to help prevent homelessness across Savannah.

The Savannah Large Package Processing Center is a significant strategic addition to the FedEx Ground network of more than 600 operating facilities, which includes 39 major sortation hubs and 130+ fully automated stations.

FedEx Ground package volumes have more than doubled in the last decade largely driven by the explosive growth of e-commerce. Since 2005, as part of a network expansion plan to boost daily package volume capacity and further enhance the speed, flexibility and service capabilities of our network, FedEx Ground has opened 17 new hubs featuring advanced material-handling systems and expanded or relocated more than 500 local facilities.

As e-commerce trends have evolved and a growing array of items are being sold online, there has been a surge in demand for shipping oversized and heavy items such as furniture, equipment, and appliances. In fact, large packages now comprise more than 10 percent of FedEx Ground volume.

Facilities such as the Savannah Large Package Processing Center -- the first stand-alone operation of its kind -- are being specifically designed to efficiently sort large packages. The center is strategically located near the thriving Port of Savannah and a growing list of commercial and residential customers in the region.