Overall Rating (0)

Savannah Business Journal Staff Report

October 11, 2019 - Thrive Senior Living is once again expanding its footprint in Georgia to offer a more human-centric living experience for older adults. The industry leader recently announced plans to open Thrive on Skidaway in early 2020. The community is currently operating a welcome center and accepting reservations for residents looking for an engaging place to not only live, but thrive. This new addition to the Thrive portfolio, along with the company's plans to open Tribute at Black Hill in Maryland, will add to the count of six new builds and acquisition announcements this year, illustrating the company’s continued commitment to shifting the industry clinical experience to a human experience

“Cookie-cutter thinking is great to streamline efficiencies in a kindergarten arts and crafts class but not for building senior living communities,” said Les Strech, President of Thrive Senior Living. “Over the course of ten years and 35 new developments, we have never built the same community twice. Several years ago, we began meeting with small groups of local residents in each market to do listening circles to understand day to day life in their community. The comments made in those listening circles ended up being key drivers in our design development process. This simple concept has made all of the difference, resulting in local residents taking ownership in the community before we ever even pour the slab.”

Nestled in the heart of charming Skidaway Island, Thrive on Skidaway will be conveniently located near The Landings, one of the largest gated communities in the country with six championship golf courses. This three-story property will house 146 residents across independent living, assisted living and memory care. It is designed to create a vibrant and active community, complete with an athlete’s center, library, bistro, courtyard, salon, yoga bar, stretch lab, dog wash station, golf cart parking and dedicated areas for pickleball, billiards, bocce ball and card games. Independent living apartments will be zen-like retreats with dens and sun rooms, flooded with natural light and equipped with SmartSuite technology to allow residents to electronically and easily control lighting, music and calendars.

For more information on this new community, visit thrivesl.com/skidaway.